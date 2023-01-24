Submit Release
Besra Gold Inc. Announces: Clarification - January 2023 Investor Update

Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Besra Gold Inc BEZ (Besra or the Company) refers to the January 2023 Investor Update Announcement (Investor Update) released on the ASX Market Announcements Platform on 20 January 2023.

Besra wishes to clarify the Assay Results from Bekajang Drilling on page 3 have been previously reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 5.6 and 5.7 and JORC Code 2012 in the Announcement released on 22 November 2022 – "Exceptional High & Bonanza Grade Gold Intercepts Upgrade Bekajang's Potential" (Original Announcement).

Figures 1 and 2 on pages 5 and 6 respectively in the Investor Update, should be read in conjunction with the context of the Original Announcement.

Besra confirms the Investor Update does not contain new exploration results and the Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Original Announcement.

This announcement has been approved for release by Chief Executive Officer.

For further information:

Australasia
Ray Shaw
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ray.shaw@besra.com

North America
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Email: jim@besra.com
Mobile: +1 416 471 4494 

Forward-looking statements
Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors which are beyond the control of Besra. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in connection with the Entitlement Offer depending upon a variety of factors. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities.

ASX: BEZ
ARBN: 141 335 686
E: hq@besra.com
T: +61 89 429 8888
W: www.besra.com
A: 45 Ventnor Ave, Perth, Western Australia, 6005

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152336

