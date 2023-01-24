Mile Auto Partners with Insurtech Trellis to Expand Distribution

Consumers can now access Mile Auto's pay-per-mile insurance on Trellis' Savvy platform

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Mile Auto, an Atlanta-based, pay-per-mile auto insurance company, and Trellis, an insurtech enabling financial institutions, fintechs, and other partners to offer embedded insurance through its Savvy platform, announced a new partnership.

Mile Auto joins other leading insurance carriers leveraging Savvy to accelerate digital distribution. Savvy's model creates value for the consumer by allowing them to integrate auto insurance – and other personal insurance (e.g., home) – with their other financial services. Savvy is an end-to-end API solution enabling consumers to instantly compare and purchase insurance within a service provider's app or website. Using just their insurance login, consumers can compare their existing policy to prospective alternatives in a transparent, side-by-side manner.

The partnership provides Savvy access to Mile Auto's pay-per-mile auto insurance, using patented computer vision technologies to help low mileage drivers save money. Mile Auto customers use their smartphone's camera to report mileage once a month, and then pay based on exact miles driven. "Customer experience and technology are at the center of what Mile Auto and Trellis do," said Jim Cook, President and Cofounder of Mile Auto. "Our team is excited to partner with Trellis to offer consumers simple, transparent insurance, so they can only pay for the miles they drive."

"Offering a broad range of high-quality products – including solutions for low-mileage drivers – is essential for both the partners and millions of consumers we serve," said Daniel Demetri, CEO of Trellis. "We're excited to work with Mile Auto to distribute their differentiated, technology-driven product via Savvy in the digital experiences that consumers are already using."

For more information about Mile Auto, visit http://www.mileauto.com.

For more information about Trellis, visit http://www.trellisconnect.com.

About Mile Auto

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile auto insurance company using patented computer vision technologies to help low mileage drivers save money. Mile Auto customers use their smartphone's camera to report mileage once a month, and then pay based on exact miles driven. To learn more, visit http://www.mileauto.com.

About Trellis

Trellis provides best-in-class, secure, digital solutions that help consumers get the most value from their insurance. The company makes it easier and safer for insurers and non-insurers to acquire and delight customers with streamlined, personalized experiences, offers, and services. Investors in Trellis include QED Investors, General Catalyst, NYCA Partners, and Amex Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.trellisconnect.com.

Media Contact

Aaron Tabela, Trellis, 1 6178208972, aaron@trellisconnect.com

SOURCE Trellis