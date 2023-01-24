TODAY: Governor Newsom to Travel to Half Moon Bay  

The Governor yesterday and on Sunday met with Monterey Park victims, their families, local officials and community members in the wake of the mass shooting this weekend that killed 11 victims and injured several others.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The Governor will hold a media availability at approximately 2:00 p.m.

POOL & LIVESTREAM: KTVU will livestream the media availability here and provide pool video. Media may contact kellee.roman@fox.com for pool of the livestream.

**NOTE: The media availability will be open to credentialed reporters only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov.

###