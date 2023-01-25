Tehama Welcomes Cloudbeach to the Tehama Advantage Partner Program

Ditch the Tech Drama Cover all your bases with a single hybrid work platform 100% consumption based licensing

Through its partnership with Tehama, Cloudbeach will drive business and revenue growth, create new routes to market and deliver greater value to its customers.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama, a platform for the delivery of secure hybrid and remote work for enterprises around the globe, today announced that Cloudbeach, an international cloud-based solutions specialist, has joined the Tehama Partner Advantage Program.

The way we work has fundamentally changed. Building, securing, and maintaining a hybrid work infrastructure using traditional approaches requires evaluating multiple vendors, going through procurement cycles for each vendor, integrating selected technologies and defining and creating effective management, governance, audit, and risk strategies. All of this is highly complex, expensive, and hard to maintain, let alone scale. The future of the enterprise desktop is in the cloud, which has profound implications for the future of work itself.

In response, organizations around the world are now realizing they need to invest strategically in remote and hybrid workforce capabilities; legacy products and traditional approaches are no longer sustainable.

Tehama’s all-in-one platform addresses multiple business, operational and security concerns while greatly simplifying and accelerating the way hybrid work is enabled and critically supported. With Tehama, it’s easy to get a distributed team up and running in minutes, no matter where they’re located. Tehama delivers an immediate Zero Trust Network Access transformation, keeping corporate systems and data locked down through secure virtual rooms and desktops. The Tehama platform features automated, all-inclusive Monitoring, Auditing, Telemetry, Workflow Automation, Activity Streaming, Privileged Access Management and Credential Management capabilities, delivered with full organizational awareness.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with Cloudbeach,” said Mick Miralis, Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Tehama. “Their successful history in delivering digital workplace solutions and enabling organizations to access their data and applications securely is a perfect match for Tehama’s innovative approach to delivering secure hybrid and remote work.“ He added, “When you also consider the challenges businesses face today ranging from technology complexity, operational overhead to licensing, the combination of Cloudbeach’s expertise in application and desktop virtualization and Tehama’s built-in VDI and flexible consumption licensing model will provide for a powerful and flexible end-user hybrid work strategy.”

"As the world of IT has become increasingly complex, companies are looking for fully integrated solutions that are managed by someone else, and Tehama provides just that,” said Alan Gucovschi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Cloudbeach. “It has been refreshing to engage with a team that understands the unique challenges we face when it comes to delivering secure, flexible and cost-effective hybrid work solutions to our customers. We view them as an extension of our team and are delighted to be joining the Tehama Partner Advantage program."

About Cloudbeach

Cloudbeach was created to help companies leverage cloud services by implementing secure, tailor-made cloud solutions that fit their specific needs making their migration a “day at the beach”. The team is comprised of specialists with a proven track record of successfully transitioning organizations of all sizes from on-premise to the cloud. Offering knowledge of different cloud solutions, Cloudbeach helps businesses orchestrate cloud-based solutions that are cost-effective and hassle-free. Their portfolio of secure digital workspaces and IT managed services provide organizations more opportunity, mobility, and productivity. Cloudbeach’s services offerings allow customers to shift their company’s workflow organically into the Cloud while incorporating the latest and best technologies available.

About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built platform allows organizations to launch role-based, ready-to-work, productive, secure hybrid and remote work environments for anyone, on any device, anywhere, and anytime -- all in under an hour. Nothing else on the market today connects remote and hybrid workers with mission-critical data and applications, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

