SEJ Services Partners With DailyPay to Provide Employees With a Critical Financial Wellness Benefit
SEJ Services is Dedicated to Creating a Great Place to Work Through its Employee-First Culture
DailyPay has been a game changer to recruiting, retaining, and rewarding our hard-working team members,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEJ Services, the most-trusted choice for janitorial and facility services throughout the Southeastern United States, has partnered with DailyPay–the leading provider of on-demand pay. Through this partnership, SEJ Services adds an essential financial tool to its existing suite of employee benefits allowing employees to access their pay as they earn it.
SEJ Services was founded in 2011 in Charleston, South Carolina and now provides services to companies all over the Southeast. In an effort to prioritize its commercial cleaning workforce, and gain a competitive advantage in hiring and retention, SEJ Services strategically turned to innovative benefits like DailyPay.
“DailyPay has been a game changer to recruiting, retaining, and rewarding our hard-working team members,” said Brandon Schneider, owner and CEO of SEJ Services. “We have partnered with DailyPay for over a year and currently 82% of our team is enrolled in DailyPay with 47% actively using the platform–as you can see from our participation rates, this is a true benefit for our employees.”
With DailyPay, SEJ Services employees can access their earned pay to pay bills, save, spend, or invest, without waiting for an arbitrary payday. According to research commissioned by DailyPay and conducted by Mercator Advisory Group, 77% of users surveyed said that DailyPay’s on-demand pay benefit helps them save money by avoiding other more expensive alternatives to make ends meet.
SEJ Services was among the first DailyPay client to implement Reward by DailyPay, a real-time employee recognition and bonus tool that allows employers to create targeted recognition programs, send same-day cash, motivate employees and see better business outcomes.
About SEJ Services
SEJ Services is a forward-thinking commercial facility services company founded on three core principles – efficiency, integrity, and ingenuity. We utilize emerging technology to facilitate better communication; advanced equipment for faster, healthier results; and environment-conscious supplies that are safe for your employees and our planet.
About DailyPay
DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America’s leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis and Belfast. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.
