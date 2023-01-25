Keystone Human Services Announces New President and CEO

Keystone Human Services is pleased to announce Charles S. Sweeder as the third President and CEO in KHS history. He succeeds Charles J. Hooker III.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Human Services is pleased to announce Charles S. Sweeder as the third President and CEO in KHS history. He succeeds Charles J. Hooker III, who retired on January 24, 2023.

“I have worked with Chuck for two decades, and I am excited that he is the next President and CEO of KHS,” Hooker said. “The future of KHS is bright with his continued dedication to those we support, their families, and our employees.”

Sweeder began his career with Keystone Human Services in 2003 as Controller. He continued his leadership within KHS as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance, and Executive Vice President. He served in the role of President-Elect for the majority of 2022.

“I am honored to be the next President and CEO of KHS. I am grateful to Charlie and the KHS Board for their confidence and support during this transition,” said Chuck Sweeder. “KHS is a global leader because of our collective commitment to inclusion and supporting people to live full lives within the community.”

Stephen Rader, KHS Board Chair, added: “Executive succession has been an important aspect of our strategic planning for many years at Keystone Human Services. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Charlie for his leadership over the past three decades. It was important for us to find the next leader for the KHS community, and we are pleased to welcome Chuck to his new role. KHS is positioned well, and we will continue to strive to enhance our life-changing mission under his leadership.”

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Autism Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS.org and KeystoneMoldova.md