Division of Labor Standards Reminds Public Works Contractors to Help Set Prevailing Wage

Jefferson City – The Division of Labor Standards within the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is reminding contractors that work on public works projects that the annual Contractor’s Wage Survey deadline is nearing. Each year, Missouri's prevailing wage rates are determined based on information provided through Contractor's Wage Surveys. These surveys may be submitted electronically to the Division of Labor Standards by Jan. 31.

Missouri's Prevailing Wage Law establishes a minimum wage rate that must be paid to workers on Missouri public works construction projects valued at more than $75,000, such as bridges, roads, and government buildings. The prevailing wage rate differs by county and for different types of work.

State law requires that all workers working on public works projects be paid the proper prevailing wage rate. Prevailing wage rates are determined by actual hours worked, for a particular occupational title (classification/trade) in each individual county throughout the state.

The Division of Labor Standards encourages completing the Contractor’s Wage Survey online by January 31 or, if submitted by mail, the survey must be postmarked by January 31. If electronic filing was utilized last year, it will be necessary to re-register.

