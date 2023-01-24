Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,313 in the last 365 days.

Division of Labor Standards Reminds Public Works Contractors to Help Set Prevailing Wage

Jefferson City – The Division of Labor Standards within the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is reminding contractors that work on public works projects that the annual Contractor’s Wage Survey deadline is nearing. Each year, Missouri's prevailing wage rates are determined based on information provided through Contractor's Wage Surveys. These surveys may be submitted electronically to the Division of Labor Standards by Jan. 31.

Missouri's Prevailing Wage Law establishes a minimum wage rate that must be paid to workers on Missouri public works construction projects valued at more than $75,000, such as bridges, roads, and government buildings. The prevailing wage rate differs by county and for different types of work.

State law requires that all workers working on public works projects be paid the proper prevailing wage rate. Prevailing wage rates are determined by actual hours worked, for a particular occupational title (classification/trade) in each individual county throughout the state.

The Division of Labor Standards encourages completing the Contractor’s Wage Survey online by January 31 or, if submitted by mail, the survey must be postmarked by January 31. If electronic filing was utilized last year, it will be necessary to re-register.

###

You just read:

Division of Labor Standards Reminds Public Works Contractors to Help Set Prevailing Wage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.