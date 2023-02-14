Kimberly Atwood Releases Debut EP Where My Heart Has Been

Where My Heart Has Been - Kimberly Atwood Debut EP

Where My Heart Has Been - is a collection of six singles that will have you falling deeper into a trance of Kimberly Atwood's whimsical storytelling.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Star Kimberly Atwood releases New Debut EP: Where My Heart Has Been.

Forcing herself out of her comfort zone, and onto a new frontier, Kimberly delivers music to face both old and new uncertainties in a new environment.

A beautiful homage to those moments of finding one's self lacking in creativity and searching for that next step.

Kimberly's lyrics are especially meaningful in this new musical offering and her voice proves to be as captivating as always. A true artist with a gift for being relatable in all things, Kimberly proves she is an artist not only of grit and determination but of pure heart and soul. These new songs produced by Misa Arriaga are whimsical, brilliant and above all memorable.

Raised in the Ozarks, Kimberly Atwood’s core is rooted in her small-town, close-knit family upbringing. With a blue-collar heritage and unshakable dream, Atwood relocated to Nashville determined to add dimension to her distinctive Classic Country sound. Listen to her new music at Spotify and learn more about the amazing talents of Nashville's very own artist on the rise, Kimberly Atwood. Where My Heart Has Been is the must have new music for Spring 2023.

Download, share and get lost within the musical magic.