Kerrie Mitchell Joins Detroit Public Schools Foundation as New President & CEO
With her proven track record of connecting families and community, Kerrie will be a tremendous asset to the Detroit Public Schools Foundation, as well as the District itself. ”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit Public Schools Foundation is pleased to announce that Kerrie M. Mitchell will join the team as President & CEO, beginning on March 1st, 2023.
— Dr. Nikolai Vitti
After seven years of dedicated hard work that established the Foundation and prepared it for long-term sustainable growth, Pamela Moore has moved onto her new chapter as a partner in The Vella Group. Chief Administrative Officer Yesenia Murphy will lead the Foundation in the interim.
“Kerrie comes to us with a deep history of working in community-oriented organizations throughout Metro Detroit,” notes Board Chair Beth Correa. “Her expertise in strategy, fundraising, marketing and communications will build upon Pamela’s excellent work, and enable us to strengthen our interdependent relationship with the Detroit Public Schools Community District.”
Beginning her career in journalism and radio broadcasting, Ms. Mitchell moved into communications and marketing roles, initially for the Detroit Police Athletic League and then for Boy Scouts of America Michigan Crossroads Council. Most recently, she was the EVP of Strategy, Development, and Marketing for Matrix Human Services.
“Kerrie has been an exceptional leader during her years at Matrix Human Services,“ said Matrix Chief Executive Officer Brad Coulter. “We look forward to working with her in her new position for the betterment of all our Detroit students, particularly those at risk and in the deepest need for human services and resources.”
“With her proven track record of connecting families and community, Kerrie will be a tremendous asset to the Detroit Public Schools Foundation, as well as the District itself,” notes Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti. “We look forward to enhancing our partnership to strategically bring more resources to students and families in order to help families overcome the challenges that contribute to student absenteeism.”
About the Detroit Public Schools Foundation
Launched in 2009, the Detroit Public Schools Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting DPSCD students, families and educators. Since its inception, the DPS Foundation has raised more than $48 million to create and enhance educational opportunities for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The DPS Foundation, Michigan’s largest public school foundation, serves as a fundraising organization, a grantmaking entity, a facilitator/connector linking schools and programs with supporters and an information source, helping the general public understand the opportunities and resources needed to educate Detroit’s children. Learn more at dpsfdn.org or follow us on Facebook.
