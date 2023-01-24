Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:00 Status of Major Local Capital Projects

· Wesley Billingsley, Capital Outlay Bureau Chief, DFA

· Carmen Morin, Community Development Bureau Chief, LGD-DFA

· A.J. Forte, Executive Director, NM Municipal League

· Joy Esparsen, Executive Director, NM Counties

· Patrick Montoya, Director Municipal Development, City of Albuquerque

· Fernando Macias, County Manager, Doña Ana County

· Cally Carswell, Analyst, LFC

o Major local project delays o Major reauthorization requests

o 2023 proposed reauthorization guidelines

1:30 Elected Officials

(308) State Auditor (Anderson/Miller)

(370) Secretary of State (Hitzman/Miller)

(305) Attorney General (Gray/Semiglia)

(394) State Treasurer (Faubion/Miller)

To attend the meeting via Zoom click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 Meeting ID: 830 077 3732 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128 The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources. For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance.) Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING AND INTRODUCTION

SB 1 REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM RESILIENCY (WIRTH/STEFANICS)

*SB 6 HERMITS PEAK-CALF CANYON FIRE RECOVERY FUNDS (CAMPOS/CASTELLANO)

SB 21 PROHIBIT PRESCRIBED BURNING DURING SPRING (GRIGGS)

*SB 53 STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE (STEINBORN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 773 988 1331

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation.) Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311

SB 3 FAMILY INCOME INDEX DISTRIBUTIONS FLEXIBILITY (STEWART)

SB 4 HEALTHY UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS (PADILLA/JARAMILLO)

SB 20 EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD CHANGES (KERNAN)

SB 60 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW PUBLICSCHOOLS (SOULES)

SB 78 CENTER FOR DRYLAND RESILIENCE (SOULES)

SB 79 NM UNIVERSITY QUANTUM MATERIALS &TECH PGM. (SOULES)

SB 154 QUANTUM INFO SCIENCE TECH FACULTY (PADILLA/SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580 Webinar ID: 605 708 7163

For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education.) Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

Mary Ann Robers-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 9:00 am – 321

· PROPST, WAYNE appointment Department of Finance and Administration (MUÑOZ)

· ELY, SANDRA JANE appointment Environmental Improvement Board (WIRTH)

· BOWIE, JASON R reappointment Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)

For public participation, please click on the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464, or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799, meeting ID: 339 642 2464.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov.

For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules.) Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – 1:30 pm – Room 321

Organizational Meeting

· NM Department of Transportation Presentation – Secretary Ricky Serna

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 321

SB22 ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS (TALLMAN)

SB 26 EXCESS OIL & GAS FUNDS TO SEVERANCETAX FUND (GONZALES)

SB 28 TEACHER SCHOOL SUPPLY PURCHASE TAX DEDUCTION (BRANDT)

SB 30 STATE PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE (SOULES)

*SB 36 HEALTH CARE GRT EXEMPTION FOR ARPA PAYMENTS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 37 REGIONAL TRANSIT GRT DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO)

For public participation, please click on the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295, or by telephone at 1.253.215.8782, meeting ID:401 128 9295.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee.) Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 986-4265

