Senate Floor Calendar: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE CALENDAR

3RD LEGISLATIVE DAY

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 3 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO, IN RECOGNITION (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE MEMORIAL 2 “PB&J DAY” (PADILLA/ORTIZ y PINO)

(3) SENATE MEMORIAL 3 “COWBOYS FOR CANCER RESEARCH DAY” (NEVILLE)

(4) SENATE MEMORIAL 4 “ROBERTO GRIEGO, IN RECOGNITION” (PADILLA/CAMPOS)

(5) SENATE MEMORIAL 5 MTO SHAHMAGHSOUDI SCHOOL DAY (TALLMAN

