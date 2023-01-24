Disrupt-X Launches IoT Solution for Air Pressure Monitoring

Air Pressure Monitoring under Disrupt-X Ignite Shield portfolio

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, one of the leading providers of IoT solutions platform has announced the launch of its new IoT solution which monitors air pressure in buildings. The IoT solution enables for real-time monitoring of air pressure in industrial and commercial settings, providing valuable data and insights to improve safety, efficiency, and compliance.

The Air Pressure Monitoring solution utilizes IoT sensors to gather data on air pressure levels in specific areas or throughout a facility. This data is then transmitted to a cloud-based platform where it can be analyzed and used to identify patterns, trends, and potential issues. The sensors use LPWAN Sigfox technology for communication which enables longer battery life and lower lifetime costs. The platform sends alerts if pressure levels fall outside of safe limits, allowing for quick and effective response to potential hazards. In addition to this, platform highlights include the ability to customize alarm templates, generate reports, view dashboards and analytics, enable Email/WhatsApp/SMS/Call notifications and much more. The plug and play solution is easy to install and use, and also allows seamless integration with existing use-cases provided by Disrupt-X.

Mr. Asim Sajwani, CEO/Founder at Disrupt-X said, "Our recently launched Air Pressure Monitoring IoT solution is designed to help businesses increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and stay compliant with industry regulations. We believe it will be a valuable tool for any company looking to optimize their operations and protect their employees and assets."

The IoT platform built on Intel architecture and hosted on AWS/Azure is hardware and communication agnostic platform and supports over 50 ready use-cases currently. The air pressure monitoring solution has been introduced under their Ignite Shield portfolio which also supports other environmental and facility driven use-cases that includes indoor/outdoor air quality monitoring, swimming pool monitoring, cold storage monitoring, agricultural monitoring, noise monitoring, water metering, gas metering and much more. The all-in-one integrated IoT platform is an ideal solution for facilities that needs to target multiple use-cases at disruptive pricing.

For more details, please visit

https://disrupt-x.io/

https://cloud.disrupt-x.io/core/market/main (Market Place)