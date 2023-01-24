The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! announces its 9th season beginning with "The Red Mill"
The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! announces its 9th season beginning with "The Red Mill"NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! begins its ninth season by bringing the 1906 operetta The Red Mill to the Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 E. 76th Street, for three performances only, February 21-23 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now via Thundertix at https://vhrp-live.thundertix.com.
The Red Mill is a musical comedy with music composed by Victor Herbert (1859-1924), an Irish-American composer who is considered the grandfather of American musical theater.
A new 21st-century libretto for this production was prepared by VHRP LIVE Artistic Director Alyce Mott, based on the original by Henry Blossom. Not to worry, the plot remains the same– just with far more complex characters. The production originally ran for 274 performances in the 1906 season and was revived on Broadway in 1945 by Eddie Foy, Jr. for an additional 531 performances, making it the longest-running (805 performances) Herbert work on Broadway. Just the most financially successful Victor Herbert work ever.
Two American con men, Con Kidder and Kid Conner broke, stranded in Holland, agree to aid a damsel in distress. She is being forced by her uncle to marry for old musty prestige while her true love is sailing the bounding sea. Madcap capers involving the legend of an old mill quickly land our lovers in jail, but the day is saved as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson ride to the rescue! You’ll love “Moonbeams,” “The Isle of Our Dreams,” “The Streets of New York,” “Every day is Ladies’ Day With Me” and “Just Because You’re You.” Herbert’s classic, The Red Mill will lift your spirits as Winter edges towards Spring.
Don't miss this classic musical performed live by the Victor Herbert Renaissance Project. Tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for Seniors, and $20 for students/union members.
Hurry – tickets are sure to go fast!
Featuring:
Sarah Caldwell Smith
Andrew Klima
Alexa Devlin
Vince Gover
Andrew Buck
David Seatter
Colin Safley
John Nelson
(cast subject to change).
