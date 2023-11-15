Babes In Toyland: A Victor Herbert Classic Returns to The Theatre at St. Jeans
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is excited to kick off its Tenth Season with a timeless classic: Babes In Toyland. Set to captivate audiences from February 20 to February 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm, the production will come to life at the esteemed Theatre at St. Jeans, situated at 150 E. 76th Street in New York.
Babes In Toyland holds the distinction of being the most frequently produced title in Victor Herbert’s illustrious repertoire. This 1903 masterpiece is not just a journey through a whimsical world; it's a profound exploration of choice, consequence, and the narratives we craft for ourselves. As the Mott/Herbert rendition suggests, “we all write our own stories and decide how they will end by the choices we make.”
Audiences can anticipate an evening filled with iconic melodies that have stood the test of time. From the enchanting “I Can’t Do The Sum” and the nostalgic “Toyland” to the rousing “March of the Toys” — Herbert's most performed composition — every song is a testament to Herbert’s unmatched musical genius.
This production takes attendees on a magical journey along side beloved Mother Goose characters. Join Tom, Tom the Piper’s Son; BoPeep; Mary, Quite Contrary; Humpty Dumpty; Old King Cole, and many others as they unite against the dastardly Silas Barnaby in a bid to save their cherished school situated in the Old Woman’s Shoe.
Event details:
- Performance Dates: February 20, 21, and 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm.
- Venue: Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 E. 76th Street, New York, NY 10025.
- Tickets are priced between $25 to $45, with special rates available for families who introduce young enthusiasts to the world of classic operettas.
- Booking opens on January 1st at vhrp-live.thundertix.com.
Be a part of this enchanting evening and experience the magic of Babes In Toyland, a production that promises to delight both first-time viewers and seasoned Herbert aficionados alike.
Alyce Mott
Alyce Mott
Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! Inc.
+1 917-815-8899
