The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! Presents: Naughty Marietta
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is thrilled to announce its performance of the most iconic American operetta ever written, Naughty Marietta. Set to run from April 23 to April 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm, this riveting production will be showcased at the renowned Theatre at St. Jeans, located at 150 E. 76th Street in New York.
Written in 1910, Rida Johnson Young’s Naughty Marietta delves into poignant issues close to the hearts of many, addressing themes of slavery, mistresses, true love, and a woman's right to choose her path in life. The operetta paints a vivid portrait of Marietta, a character ahead of her time, emblematic of early feminist ideals. As she grapples with societal norms, she epitomizes the struggle of women yearning for liberation and self-determination.
But beyond its rich narrative, "Naughty Marietta" stands out for its enchanting score. With haunting melodies that linger long after the performance ends, audiences will be treated to Herbert classics like “I’m Falling in Love With Someone,” “Tramp, Tramp, Tramp,” “Neath the Southern Moon,” “The Italian Street Song,” and the unforgettable “Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life.” This is American operetta at its finest.
Details for the event are as follows:
- Dates: April 23, 24, and 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm.
- Venue: Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 E. 76th Street, New York, NY 10025.
- Tickets range from $24 to $45, with special rates available for families who introduce young enthusiasts to the world of classic operettas.
- Tickets go on sale on January 1st at vhrp-live.thundertix.com.
Join us in April for this unforgettable performance that marries powerful themes with a score that is the hallmark of American operetta. Experience, firsthand, the magic and passion of Naughty Marietta.
