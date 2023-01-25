Rev. Jacques Dady Jean to Receive NHAEON National Leadership Award
Boston Civic Leader, Rev. Jacques Dady Jean To receive a national recognition.
Economic Justice Is When Everyone Has The Same Opportunity To Thrive!”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proud to announce that Rev. Jacques Dady Jean, the founder of Mattapan/Greater Boston Technology Learning Center, Inc, is nominated to receive a leadership award from the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network “NHAEON”. The award ceremony will be held in New Jersey, on Saturday January 28 at 7:00pm during their 16th Annual Gala.
Rev. Jean is best known as a humble community servant, a Pastor, an educator but he is also an entrepreneur, and a restless social and economic justice advocate. Rev. Jean is the founder of Mattapan/ Greater Boston Technology Learning Center, Inc, also known as Mattapan Tech. Mattapan Tech, is a workforce training, and career pathway organization designed to empower Black and Brown youth residing in communities that are most affected by systemic racism.
Rev. Jean’s exceptional Leadership in advocating for the Haitian community of Massachusetts during the Covid19 pandemic, was recognized by the White House’s Community and Civic Leaders partnership. Rev. Jean is now serving as the Chaplain, a pro-bono Instructor and the Chief Program Development Officer at Mattapan Tech, this wonderful organization that he has built.
Rev. Jean is also serving a second term as the President of the United Christians
Fellowship Urban Ministry. He is a tireless community organizer and a DEI/ social justice advocate.
For more information about this leadership award or NHAEON , feel free to visit www.nhaeon.org
