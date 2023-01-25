Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,244 in the last 365 days.

Rev. Jacques Dady Jean to Receive NHAEON National Leadership Award

Rev. Jacques Dady Jean to receive NHAEON Leadership Award

Winner of NHAEON 2023 Leadership Award

Boston Civic Leader, Rev. Jacques Dady Jean To receive a national recognition.

Economic Justice Is When Everyone Has The Same Opportunity To Thrive!”
— Jacques Dady Jean
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proud to announce that Rev. Jacques Dady Jean, the founder of Mattapan/Greater Boston Technology Learning Center, Inc, is nominated to receive a leadership award from the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network “NHAEON”. The award ceremony will be held in New Jersey, on Saturday January 28 at 7:00pm during their 16th Annual Gala.

Rev. Jean is best known as a humble community servant, a Pastor, an educator but he is also an entrepreneur, and a restless social and economic justice advocate. Rev. Jean is the founder of Mattapan/ Greater Boston Technology Learning Center, Inc, also known as Mattapan Tech. Mattapan Tech, is a workforce training, and career pathway organization designed to empower Black and Brown youth residing in communities that are most affected by systemic racism.

Rev. Jean’s exceptional Leadership in advocating for the Haitian community of Massachusetts during the Covid19 pandemic, was recognized by the White House’s Community and Civic Leaders partnership. Rev. Jean is now serving as the Chaplain, a pro-bono Instructor and the Chief Program Development Officer at Mattapan Tech, this wonderful organization that he has built.

Rev. Jean is also serving a second term as the President of the United Christians
Fellowship Urban Ministry. He is a tireless community organizer and a DEI/ social justice advocate.
For more information about this leadership award or NHAEON , feel free to visit www.nhaeon.org

Jacques D Jean
Mattapan/Greater Boston Technology Learning Center, Inc
+1 617-952-9550
jacjean1@mattapantech.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Rev. Jacques Dady Jean to Receive NHAEON National Leadership Award

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.