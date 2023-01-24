EisnerAmper Announces 2022 Innovation Challenge Winners

EisnerAmper, a leading global business advisory firm, is pleased to announce the winners of its second annual 2022 Live Innovation Challenge, an annual competition bringing EisnerAmper professionals together to develop innovative product and service offerings that address important business issues and client challenges.

More than 130 EisnerAmper participants globally submitted 83 team submissions (a 120% increase over 2021) via our interactive Ideation Platform. Final selections were determined by presentations to EisnerAmper “Shark Tank” judges and based on value proposition, practicality, feasibility, and team commitment and energy.

This year’s top submissions are:

Performance Benchmarking and Intelligence for Private Funds – For a better decision-making process.

Clinical Program Accounting Solution – For automating financial data across different clinical research organizations.

Blockchain Starter Kit – For identifying and managing risks.

EA Knowledge Hub – For easy navigation, visualization and efficiency.

Ignition Accelerator – For helping connect and support startups.

RE Dashboard Management – For providing actionable insights for real estate clients.

The winning team members received individual cash prize awards and are also eligible for additional rewards through the firm’s year-round incentive program. This kind of innovative thinking is core to EA culture as opposed to just a singular event.

“We’re so proud of all our 2022 Innovation Challenge participants. Innovation is never easy, but it creates possibilities for our firm and our clients and is a key ingredient for success in this volatile environment. The Innovation Challenge offers opportunities for our people to contribute powerful ideas that address unmet client needs,” said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Growth and Innovation. “I continue to be inspired by the creativity and depth of ideas generated by our colleagues. Congratulations to the winning teams. The quality of submissions reached a new high, making it challenging to finalize the winners from an amazing field of Innovation Challenge participants.”