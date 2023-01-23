URI Writing Award Competition—Win $1,000

Help us celebrate some of the excellent writing taking place here at URI! Take part in the annual University of Rhode Island Writing Award competition.

Undergraduate and graduate students across all disciplines are encouraged to submit a piece of writing from the spring, summer, or fall semesters of 2022. Categories for submission include advocacy, scholarly/research, science, and creative. Especially welcome is writing that reflects the diverse perspectives of underrepresented groups. Multimedia and co-authored submissions are encouraged.

Learn more and submit your writing for a chance to win $1,000.