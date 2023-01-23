Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,433 in the last 365 days.

URI Writing Award Competition—Win $1,000

Help us celebrate some of the excellent writing taking place here at URI! Take part in the annual University of Rhode Island Writing Award competition.

Undergraduate and graduate students across all disciplines are encouraged to submit a piece of writing from the spring, summer, or fall semesters of 2022. Categories for submission include advocacy, scholarly/research, science, and creative. Especially welcome is writing that reflects the diverse perspectives of underrepresented groups. Multimedia and co-authored submissions are encouraged.

Learn more and submit your writing for a chance to win $1,000.

You just read:

URI Writing Award Competition—Win $1,000

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.