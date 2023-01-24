Honoring the Life of Child Prodigy George Kirkland Spell, A Beloved Actor, Brother, & Son
Honoring the Life of Child Prodigy George Kirkland Spell, A Beloved Actor, Brother, & SonLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Kirkland Spell, 64, was born April 6, 1958, and passed away November 1, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. He passed at the home of his sister, Autumn Joy Lord (née Wanda Joy Spell), in Los Angeles, CA. Born to Leonard Spell Sr. and Mary Julia Spell in Chicago, Illinois, George was an accomplished actor, who worked throughout his childhood in the motion picture and television industry. His notable achievements include a 1969 Emmy Award nomination and Western Heritage Award for the role he played in Bonanza, and the following partial list of acting credits:
● The Flying Nun (1969-1970)
● Daniel Boone (1969)
● I Dream of Jeanie (1969)
● That Girl (1969)
● Julia (1968-1969)
● Bonanza (1969)
● The Partridge Family (1970)
● The Bill Cosby Show (1970)
● Green Acres (1970)
● Ironside (1970)
● They Call Me Mister Tibbs (1970)
● The Organization (1971)
● Man and Boy (1971)
● Lassie (1972)
● The Biscuit Eater, a Disney movie (1972)
● Kung Fu (1973-1975)
● Harry O (1974)
George was a child prodigy and an accomplished pianist, who performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra at age 14. He also demonstrated exceptional scholastic abilities, leading to his early educators’ suggestion to skip three grades (his parents rejected), and – without applying – a full academic scholarship offer from Harvard University, which he declined in deference to accepting a full academic scholarship and attending UCLA. A gifted athlete, George was known for his speed in football at Baldwin Hills Pop Warner and Los Angeles High School. Along the way, an unfortunate football injury resulted in a severe concussion, and amnesia, which resulted in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and psychosis. Despite numerous setbacks, he remained interested in football, and sports and he retained his faith in God. He dedicated his life to protecting women, contributed to foundations, and volunteered his services to the Wilshire Police Station. George was known to help a stranger in need. He had a longstanding romantic relationship with Teena Marie, singer, songwriter, and producer. George was unmarried, and his survivors include sisters Mrs. Autumn Joy Lord and Dr.’s Susan Spell-Evans, brother Winston Spell, nieces, Christina, Lauren, Sarah, Kaliese, Kesi, and nephews Jei’mar, Pius, Skyy, Nicholas, Zachary, and Levi. George was preceded in death by his parents, sister Angela Spell, and brother Leonard Spell.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038 1-323-469-1181. Feel free to share memories of George with the family at DrSusan90210@gmail.com
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
email us here