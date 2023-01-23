Supporting National Action and Planning Initiative to Reduce Short-Lived Climate Pollutants in Kenya

Draft National Action Plan (NAP) on Short-lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs)

Through a series of consultative meetings and capacity building sessions, a technical assessment of SLCPs, air pollutants, and greenhouse gases (GHGs) mitigation has been conducted using the LEAP tool, historic emissions of SLCPs, air pollutants, and GHGs have been quantified, project emissions for baseline scenario developed, and policies and measures designed to reduce SLCP emissions evaluated. This information has now been consolidated by the project team and the Technical Working Group into the draft National SLCP Action Plan for Kenya.

In order to subject the draft for review by all stakeholders representing the key sectors, Ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), the Climate Change directorate (CCD) will convene a national virtual stakeholders’ consultative workshop on Wednesday, 25th January 2023 from 9.00 am to 12:00 noon EAT.

Programme