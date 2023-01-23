Supporting National Action and Planning Initiative to Reduce Short-Lived Climate Pollutants in Kenya
Draft National Action Plan (NAP) on Short-lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs)
Through a series of consultative meetings and capacity building sessions, a technical assessment of SLCPs, air pollutants, and greenhouse gases (GHGs) mitigation has been conducted using the LEAP tool, historic emissions of SLCPs, air pollutants, and GHGs have been quantified, project emissions for baseline scenario developed, and policies and measures designed to reduce SLCP emissions evaluated. This information has now been consolidated by the project team and the Technical Working Group into the draft National SLCP Action Plan for Kenya.
In order to subject the draft for review by all stakeholders representing the key sectors, Ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), the Climate Change directorate (CCD) will convene a national virtual stakeholders’ consultative workshop on Wednesday, 25th January 2023 from 9.00 am to 12:00 noon EAT.
Programme
|Moderator: Dr Anderson Khebila – SEI Africa Centre
|Time
|Activity
|Responsible
|Opening Session
|9.30-9.45 a.m.
|Welcome address
|
Dr. Pacifica Ogolla, Director, Climate Change Directorate, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry
|9.45-10.00 a.m.
|Towards a national action plan (NAP) for Short lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) – Overview of the Kenya SNAP Initiative
|Dr. Philip Osano – Director, Stockholm Environment Institute Africa Center
|10.00-10.15 a.m.
|Keynote address & official opening
|Principal Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change
|Session 1: Presentation of the Draft National SLCP Action Plan for Kenya
|10.15-10.45 a.m.
|National overview: Contribution of different sources to SLCPs now and likely progression to 2030/2050
|Mbeo Ogeya and Chris Malley – Stockholm Environment Institute
|10.45-11.45 a.m.
|Priority Measures for SLCP Mitigation and Implementation strategies
Mr. Stephen Nzioka – Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
Mr. Peter Maneno- Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
|Technical Working Group Sector Leads (all sectors, 10 minutes each)
|2. Transport Sector
Ms. Esther Gachanja – Ministry of Roads and Transport
Wilfred Kagimbi – Shipping and Maritime Sector
|3. Agriculture Sector
Ms. Jesca Makena – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development
Mr. Francis Wekesa – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development
Ms. Joyce Kimutai, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry
|4. Livestock Sector
Mr. Bernard Kimoro – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development
|5. Waste Sector
Dr. Omambia, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry
Ms. Selelah Okoth, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry
|6. Industry Sector
Ms. Beatrice Pamella Onyango, Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry
Ms. Purity Kamau, Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry
|7. Health Sector
Mr. Anthony Wainaina-Ministry of Health
|8. Public Works Sector
Ken Matheka, Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development
|9. Infrastrucutre sector
Linda Bina Osoro Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development
|Session 2: Plenary
|11.45am-12.45 pm
|Feedback on the findings and recommendations of the draft National SLCP Action Plan
|All
|12.45-1.00 pm
|Next Steps and Closing Remarks
|Dr. Pacifica Ogolla, Director, Climate Change Directorate, Ministry of Environment & Forestry