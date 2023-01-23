Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends a wanted criminal and a gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo West Station apprehended a wanted criminal and a gang member in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan. 20, Border Patrol agents were working their assigned duties when they apprehended a group of individuals on a ranch near Mines Road northwest of the city. After they were transported to the Laredo West Station, record checks revealed that one of the individuals identified as Francisco Javier Vargas-Arce, a 29-year-old Mexican national was illegally in the country. Record checks also revealed he had two active warrants from Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Laredo Police Department for felony Aggravated Assault with a Weapon. Francisco Javier Vargas-Arce was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

On another case, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station were working their assigned duties when they apprehended a group of individuals in a ranch northwest of Laredo. After record checks were conducted, one of the individuals was identified as Frederico Ramirez-Villa, a 47-year-old male Mexican national, who is a member of the Paisa gang. Ramirez-Villa also had several prior felony convictions for Prostitution, Illegal Entry, Re-Entry After Deportation, and Possession with Intent to Distribute in Excess of 50 Kilos of Marijuana. He was processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

-CBP- 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

