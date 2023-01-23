Minister’s statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2023

CANADA, January 23 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement in celebration of Mineral Exploration Week 2023, from Jan. 22-28:

“British Columbia’s mineral exploration sector is a foundational part of our economy, helping create family-supporting jobs for thousands of people throughout the province.

“Mineral exploration leads to new mines, new mining investment, new mining jobs and the materials we need to build a future powered by clean-energy technology.

“Exploration is the key that unlocks deposits, including critical minerals, that will help us move away from fossil fuels and reduce our carbon footprint. It is work that many are not even aware of, but is essential to building a better future for us all.

“As the new minister of energy, mines and low-carbon innovation, I look forward to working together with the sector to support mineral exploration in B.C. Our government has already taken big steps forward to support this work, including expediting and streamlining permitting, promoting the province through the BC Regional Mining Alliance, and making permanent the B.C. mining exploration tax credit and B.C. mining flow-through share.

“First Nations play a vital role in B.C.’s mining and exploration sector. We must continue to build on that role and work together to create new opportunities and grow the exploration sector with a foundation of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, environmental sustainability and economic benefits.

“Our government remains committed to the co-development of a modernized Mineral Tenure Act, and I am confident that by working closely with First Nations, First Nations organizations, industry and communities, we can modernize the act in a way that balances our commitment to reconciliation with a thriving mineral exploration and mining sector.

“This week, we can all be grateful for the contribution that the mineral exploration sector makes to B.C. communities and to our economy.

“Please join me in celebrating B.C.’s world-class mineral exploration sector during Mineral Exploration Week 2023.”