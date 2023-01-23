More than 100 anglers completed the Wyoming Cutt-Slam challenge in 2022

Submit Release
Cheyenne - It was another successful year for anglers involved in one of the more unique fishing challenges offered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The Wyoming Cutt-Slam capped its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. 

It is the fifth consecutive year more than 100 anglers achieved this feat — a positive trend for one of the most prestigious fishing challenges. Since Cutt-Slam’s inception in 1996, 2,213 anglers have joined the club.

“Completing the Cutt-Slam is a great way to learn about Wyoming’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout and see some fantastic country while you are doing it.  It can also be a great family project, spending quality time outdoors fishing,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish fisheries chief.

Cutt-Slam recipients receive a personalized certificate and vehicle decal from Game and Fish, and since the summer of 2018 a medallion from Wyoming Trout Unlimited. 

The Cutt-Slam was the idea of the late Ron Remmick, a former Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Green River and Pinedale regions who worked for the department for 25 years. Remmick developed the Cutt-Slam to draw attention and appreciation for the habitat needs and management efforts for Wyoming’s cutthroat species.

“The Cutt-Slam program continues to garner interest and support for native cutthroat trout conservation,” Osterland said. “In addition, it is a great way to spend time exploring Wyoming’s great outdoors. Thanks to all who have participated, and thanks to Trout Unlimited for their continued support.”

