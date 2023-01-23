Submit Release
Office of the Governor seeks applicants for Lincoln and Torrance county commissions

SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking candidates to fill two vacancies on county commissions: the District 4 seat on the Lincoln County Commission and the District 3 seat on the Torrance County Commission.

The Lincoln County vacancy was created by the resignation of former Commissioner Lorri McKnight. The Torrance County vacancy was created by the death of Commissioner LeRoy Candelaria.

Those interested in filling one of the vacancies may send a resume and letter of interest to melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us – applicants must be residents of the respective districts. All applications must be received by the close of business on Feb. 3, 2023.

