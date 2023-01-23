CENTCOM and Israel Defense Forces Conduct Exercise Juniper Oak 23.2

This exercise strengthens collective U.S.-Israeli readiness and improves the interoperability of both forces, thereby contributing to regional stability. Exercises like Juniper Oak show that interoperability and integration represent the improved security in the region.



“Consistent with CENTCOM’s strategic approach of People, Partners, and Innovation, we are committed to strengthening military-to-military relations throughout the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM. “Juniper Oak is a Combined Joint All-Domain exercise which improves our interoperability on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace with our partners, enhances our ability to respond to contingencies, and underscores our commitment to the Middle East.”



Juniper Oak 23.2 integrates many military assets and missions, including:



Assets

Strategic bombers

Fighter aircraft

Rescue aircraft

Refueling aircraft

Naval forces

Ground long-range precision fires

Air long-range precision fires

Rotary wing aircraft

Space Force assets

Special Operations Forces

Infantry forces

Missions

U.S. and Israeli command and control

Air operations in maritime surface warfare

Combat search and rescue

Electronic attack

Suppression of enemy air defenses

Strike coordination and reconnaissance

Air interdiction



This exercise will include a large-scale live fire event with over 140 aircraft including B52s, F35s, F15s, F16s, FA-18s, AC-130, AH64s, 12 naval vessels, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.



“These kinds of exercises – which CENTCOM routinely conducts with our partners – develop interoperability between military forces, increase military capabilities, and are important to the security and stability of the region. The lessons learned during these exercises are exportable to our partners across the region,” Kurilla concluded.