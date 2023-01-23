Submit Release
Road Closure on Route 3013 (Valley Road) Bridge in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure, Thursday, January 26, on Route 3013 (Valley Road) near the intersection with Wertz Road in Colerain Township.

This restriction is being placed for a beam to be installed at the bridge abutment. The roadway will remain closed for a few weeks while the repairs can be made. This work is weather dependent.

Traffic will be detoured using T-364 (Centennial Road) and T-357 (Harietta Lane).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.


