Road Closure on Route 3013 (Valley Road) Bridge in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure, Thursday, January 26, on Route 3013 (Valley Road) near the intersection with Wertz Road in Colerain Township.



This restriction is being placed for a beam to be installed at the bridge abutment. The roadway will remain closed for a few weeks while the repairs can be made. This work is weather dependent.

Traffic will be detoured using T-364 (Centennial Road) and T-357 (Harietta Lane).

