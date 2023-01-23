ERIKA PREVOST CAST IN SLEW OF US PROJECTS
The critically-acclaimed Canadian-Japanese actress has signed on for two projects filming in the US.
Erika is one of the most unique and well rounded talents working in the film industry today.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Dare Me’ actress Erika Prevost has joined the cast for a number of American projects requiring the ‘Bring it On: Cheer or Die’ star’s unique skills in a slate of impressive productions.
— Erika's representatives
In the midst of an awards-season dominated by international actors (namely Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everwhere All at Once') and talent of diverse heritage, Prevost’s casting reinforces how popular foreign talent are with American producers.
The critically-acclaimed Prevost is well known to fans for her work in multiple series in addition to 'Dare Me,' including ‘The Next Step’ and ‘Party of Five’, representing a body of work that has firmly positioned her as the number-1 Canadian-Japanese actress working today.
Exact titles and plot details for Prevost’s future projects remain under wraps, but information put forward points to a diverse slate, giving confidence for the independent film market in the midst of what is otherwise a slow production schedule in Los Angeles current quarter.
In the first project, Prevost will play what is described by producers as a “cool, powerful, badass woman leading an underground movement of people working to take down a seemingly righteous organization.” Although titles can’t be disclosed at this time, the conspiracy thriller series is described as ‘Euphoria-meets-Severance.’
Prevost’s other feature project comes from award-winning filmmakers, which will call on Prevost’s acclaimed experience working in the thriller-genre.
As Erika’s representatives shared, “Erika is one of the most unique and well rounded talents working in the film industry today. Not only is she an actress of extraordinary abilities, but she is gifted with an innate facility to create an inspiring and safe environment. There’s just something special about her that’s hard to put into words, some may call it the “it factor”. She possesses qualities of a true leader and that’s not something that can be taught. The industry is brimming with anticipation to witness her upcoming performances on screen in partnership with some of the most revered film makers.”
In a statement, Erika expressed her joy at the attachments.
“I have no words! Literally a dream come true! I am so excited and grateful to be a part of such groundbreaking projects. The names attached to these productions are obviously very exciting and I’m aware of how huge it’ll be. But what really excites me is how timely and important these stories are. And to be working alongside people that are not only talented but truly passionate about what they are creating is just amazing. I really can’t ask for anything more. I’m so excited to breathe life into these characters and honor these stories to hopefully make it something a lot of people can relate to and feel seen by.”
