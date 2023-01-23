Daily Test 2

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. First votes expected: 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Last votes expected: 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

H.J.Res. 100 – To provide for a resolution with respect to the unresolved disputes between certain railroads represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee of the National Railway Labor Conference and certain of their employees (Closed Rule, One Hour of Debate) (Sponsored by Rep. Donald Payne / Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)

H.Con.Res. 119 – Providing for a correction in the enrollment of H.J.Res. 100 (Closed Rule, Ten Minutes of Debate) (Sponsored by Rep. Peter DeFazio / Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)