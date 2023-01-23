Daily Test 2
On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. First votes expected: 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Last votes expected: 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.One Minute Speeches
H.J.Res. 100 – To provide for a resolution with respect to the unresolved disputes between certain railroads represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee of the National Railway Labor Conference and certain of their employees (Closed Rule, One Hour of Debate) (Sponsored by Rep. Donald Payne / Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)
H.Con.Res. 119 – Providing for a correction in the enrollment of H.J.Res. 100 (Closed Rule, Ten Minutes of Debate) (Sponsored by Rep. Peter DeFazio / Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)Postponed Suspension Votes:
1) H.R. 2521 – DOULA for VA Act of 2022, as amended (Sponsored by Rep. Brenda Lawrence / Veterans’ Affairs Committee)
2) H.R. 4601 – Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act, as amended (Sponsored by Rep. Mike Levin / Veterans’ Affairs Committee)
3) H.R. 4772 – Mark O’Brien VA Clothing Allowance Improvement Act, as amended (Sponsored by Rep. Mike Levin / Veterans’ Affairs Committee)
4) H.R. 5943 – To designate the outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Greenville, South Carolina, as the “Lance Corporal Dana Cornell Darnell VA Clinic”, as amended (Sponsored by Rep. William Timmons / Veterans’ Affairs Committee)
5) H.R. 7158 – Long-Term Care Veterans Choice Act, as amended (Sponsored by Rep. Clay Higgins / Veterans’ Affairs Committee)
6) S. 231 – PFAS Act (Sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters / Science, Space, and Technology Committee)
7) S. 3115 – POWER 2.0 Act (Sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan / Judiciary Committee)
8) H.Res. 922 – Condemning the use of hunger as a weapon of war and recognizing the effect of conflict on global food security and famine (Sponsored by Rep. Sara Jacobs / Foreign Affairs Committee)
9) H.Res. 744 – Condemning the Government of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as amended (Sponsored by Rep. Ted Deutch / Foreign Affairs Committee)
10) H.R. 4785 – Uyghur Policy Act of 2021, as amended (Sponsored by Rep. Young Kim / Foreign Affairs Committee)
11) H.R. 9308 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6401 El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego, California, as the “Susan A. Davis Post Office” (Sponsored by Rep. Sara Jacobs / Oversight and Reform Committee)
12) H.R. 8203 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 651 Business Interstate Highway 35 North Suite 420 in New Braunfels, Texas, as the “Bob Krueger Post Office” (Sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Doggett / Oversight and Reform Committee)
13) H.R. 4899 – To designate the facility if the United States Postal Service located at 10 Broadway Street West, in Akeley, Minnesota, as the “Neal Kenneth Todd Post Office” (Sponsored by Rep. Pete Stauber / Oversight and Reform Committee)
14) S. 3825 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3903 Melear Drive in Arlington, Texas, as the ‘‘Ron Wright Post Office Building’’ (Sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn / Oversight and Reform Committee)