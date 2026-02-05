Scalise: House to Vote on SAVE America Act Next Week

On Democrats opposing common-sense measures to secure elections:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on Fox Business Network's Kudlow to discuss the SAVE America Act, which will require voters to provide photo ID to vote and proof of citizenship to register to vote.

“Look, I've worked closely with President Trump, with Chip Roy, a lot of other members that really care about this, frankly, most Americans. Look at the polling – in every demographic group, this polls over 70% because Americans recognize the sanctity of the vote is at risk. When you have either illegals voting because states don't check, a number of states deliberately don't want to check whether or not somebody's here legally when they register, and then they mandate in some states that they can't show picture ID. That's a recipe for voter fraud, Larry. We need to fix it. We need to ensure that everybody's vote is protected because one person, one vote only matters if you're having these protections like the SAVE America Act.

“Ask [Democrats] why they required [IDs] at their own Democrat National Convention. Why is it when you want to get on an airplane, Larry, nobody questions when you want to get on an airplane, you've got to show ID. Do they call that racist? Of course not. It's common sense. And by the way, Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, every group you look at, including Democrats, say that this makes sense. It's only Democrat politicians, especially in Washington, that are scared to death of this. What does that tell you, Larry? Is it that they are afraid that if you actually ensure that only people who are who they say they are can vote, what does that do to their business model as a party? Do they really need voter fraud in order for their politicians to get elected? I think this is going to expose a lot of things when you see this vote, Larry.”

On President Trump’s support for the SAVE America Act:

“Yes, it's going to come up next week. You're going to see it next week. We got President Trump delivering a State of the Union. But before that, we're going to have a vote on the House floor on Chip Roy's SAVE America Act. Look, President Trump named it. I was in the Oval Office with him about a week and a half ago when we were putting a bunch of these bills together. And this one, especially, he's passionate about because he's seen these problems.”

