The Republican Recap: Week of February 2, 2026

Blocking D.C. Council’s Attempt to Deny Residents Historic Tax Relief ✅ In December, the D.C. Council enacted the D.C. Income and Franchise Tax Conformity and Revision Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 (D.C. Act A26–217). This legislation would decouple the D.C. local tax code from specific federal tax-related provisions – such as no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, the increased standard deduction, and more – implemented through the Working Families Tax Cuts (WFTC) for the 2025 tax year. That means D.C. families and businesses would not be able to experience the full benefits of the WFTC under the local tax code. The WFTC included historic tax reforms to relieve burdens on businesses, workers, families, and the elderly. So why would the D.C. Council oppose these provisions? It’s simple: the District doesn’t want to help working families. Unless Congress takes action, this D.C. Act will become law by the end of this month. House Republicans passed legislation to block the enactment of D.C. Act 26-217 and stop the D.C. Council’s deliberate attempt to withhold WFTC-based tax benefits from local residents and businesses. Rep. Brandon Gill’s legislation, H.J. Res. 142, exercises Congress’ authority to disapprove and prohibit the enactment of the D.C. Income and Franchise Tax Conformity and Revision Temporary Amendment Act of 2025, which decouples the D.C. tax code from specific WFTC tax-related provisions and denies local residents and businesses the tax relief they deserve. “Thanks to President Trump, the Working Families Tax Cut stopped the largest tax hike since World War II, providing Americans with historic tax relief,” said Rep. Gill. “The DC Council’s actions would block DC residents, namely service workers, from receiving these federal tax credits, from non-taxable tips and overtime, and from keeping their hard-earned money in their wallets. I am joining my colleague Sen. Rick Scott of Florida in putting a stop to the DC Council’s interference with America First tax relief.” What Members Said:

Rep. Harriet Hageman supported the passage of H.J.Res. 142, which provides necessary and lawful congressional oversight of D.C. and blocks the D.C. Council's attempt to deny tax relief to residents of the District. The Oversight and Government Reform Committee applauded the passage of H.J. Res. 142, highlighting that the resolution reverses the D.C. Council's attempt to block President Trump's tax cuts.

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week:

Critical minerals are crucial for defense systems, technology, clean energy, and more, making them essential to our daily lives. As global demand for critical minerals continues to grow at exponential rates, it is vital that we secure these resources to ensure America continues to lead on the world stage.

Unfortunately, past anti-mining administrations implemented policies that made permitting processes more burdensome with regulatory red tape and uncertainty, impeding access to America’s abundant natural resources. These anti-development policies make us more reliant on foreign adversaries like Communist China for our critical mineral needs, threatening America’s security and competitive edge in the 21st century.

House Republicans passed legislation to strengthen America’s mineral supply chains by cutting burdensome permitting regulations and increasing domestic mining and processing. This will also create good American jobs, lower costs for families and workers, and protect our economic and national security.

H.R. 4090, the Critical Mineral Dominance Act, introduced by Rep. Pete Stauber, bolsters America’s critical mineral supply chains by codifying key provisions of Trump executive orders to streamline permitting, support domestic extraction, deliver certainty and consistency, and map resources as we work to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries and achieve mineral dominance.

“H.R. 4090 passing the House is a major step toward ensuring our domestic critical mineral dominance and breaking China's control of global critical mineral supply chains. By codifying the Trump Administration's executive orders into law, we will help ensure the United States is a place where we can mine, process, and refine the critical minerals needed to compete and win in the 21st Century, regardless of future administrations. I thank my colleagues for their support—this bill sets the stage for Senate action and a stronger, more self-reliant America,” said Rep. Stauber.

What Members Said:

Rep. Ryan Zinke emphasized that depending on China for the minerals that keep our country running is a national security risk, and that H.R. 4090 allows us to start using our resources right here at home.

To end Democrats’ partial government shutdown, we passed a package of five appropriations bills to further President Trump’s America First agenda while extending funding at current levels for the Department Homeland Security until later this month.

The Defense Appropriations Act supports America’s military superiority by boosting production of munitions critical to winning conflicts, investing in next generation aircraft, missile defense and space programs, and providing for our troops and military families with a 3.8% pay raise for all servicemembers. Our legislation also promotes innovation and codifies additional savings and efficiencies put in place by the Trump Administration. To stop the spread of deadly drugs on American streets, the legislation increases funding for counter-drug programs and combats bad actors who facilitate drug manufacturing and trafficking. Additionally, the bill ensures no funding for woke programs, and boosts American production capacity.

The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act reins in bureaucracy by reducing program and administrative funding. It provides resources to protect Social Security and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal health care programs, and rescinds Biden’s expansion of IRS funding to audit everyday Americans. The bill prioritizes primary care funding for rural health, health centers, and the health workforce, and increases funding for mental health, substance use treatment and prevention, and nutrition research. To protect the homeland against threats, our bill strengthens American biosecurity and cybersecurity. Additionally, it supports apprenticeship programs, funding to train workers and educate students in rural America, and investments in career and technical education.

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act ensures the U.S. has the safest and most efficient transportation system in the world. This bill increases funding for the FAA and provides them the resources to hire new air traffic controllers to keep our skies safe. It invests in highway and airport infrastructure, boosts America’s vehicle and aircraft manufacturers to promote global leadership, and supports the next generation of mariners at maritime academies. To reduce federal bureaucracy and stand up for taxpayers, the legislation codifies DOGE recommendations, cuts woke programs, and reinforces citizenship requirements for housing assistance.

The Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act protects U.S. financial systems by enhancing government-wide cybersecurity and IT upgrades and modernizing infrastructure at agencies like the Treasury and the Executive Office of the President. The legislation also supports economic growth by supporting taxpayers and cracking down on fraudsters and tax cheats, maintaining “Buy American” provisions, and defending Americans’ consumer choice. To enhance our national security, our legislation fully funds the Committee on Foreign Investment and strengthens foreign business acquisition review, bolsters efforts to prevent terrorists, criminals, and other bad actors from using the financial system, and combats the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl. Additionally, as we work to restore fiscal responsibility, the bill helps crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse in government.

The National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act supports President Trump’s America First foreign policy agenda and peace through strength by administering double-digit cuts for the United Nations and other unaccountable international organizations, standing with our allies, countering our adversaries, bolstering border security, and combatting the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the United States. Our legislation also prioritizes fiscal sanity by cutting over $9 billion and eliminating funding for Biden-era climate, gender, DEI, and other extraneous initiatives that diluted the mission of America’s foreign policy. Additionally, the bill gets rid of “disinformation” and “misinformation” programs that harmed free speech rights, denies the Chinese Communist Party access to U.S.-backed resources, and promotes freedom and security throughout the Western Hemisphere.

S. Amdts. to H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to put Americans’ safety first, defend our borders, protect the homeland, support American readiness and competitiveness, implement the President’s America First foreign policy agenda, protect our financial institutions, enhance our transportation system, invest in health and education, and restore fiscal responsibility.

“Months of bipartisan, bicameral work produced a final funding agreement, and the House stood by it. When that deal was altered at the last minute and the government was disrupted, we didn’t walk away – we stepped up again. That is what responsible governance looks like. Each bet against us has become a proof point of leadership. So, this week, we’ve once again strengthened our national defense, supported education and health systems, modernized our transportation and infrastructure, supported small businesses, and reasserted diplomacy on the world stage. These are real outcomes for the American people – progress that keeps the nation moving and the government working. We’ve also ensured continuity for critical Homeland Security services, including support for the Coast Guard, FEMA, TSA, cybersecurity, and more. This path forward will allow the White House to continue its good faith negotiations with Democrats – without jeopardizing the continuity of government operations. With President Trump’s signature, more than 95% of the federal government will be funded through full-year appropriations. That’s Article I responsibility put into action,” said Chairman Cole.