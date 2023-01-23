Erbert & Gerbert’s Opens Newest Location in West Saint Paul, Minnesota
Erbert & Gerbert's, a growing Midwest Sandwich and Soup Franchise, opens its doors to its newest Out of this World location in West Saint Paul.
This store represents the future of the Erbert & Gerbert’s brand, focusing on Out of this World Sandwiches, Soups, & Service.”WEST SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Saint Paul, MN, Jan 23, 2023 -- Erbert & Gerbert’s®, a sandwich and soup shop, has opened the doors to their newest location in West Saint Paul, Minnesota at 1909 S Robert Street. This marks the first opening of the new year for the brand, focused on Midwest expansion.
— Jacob Kersting
The newest Erbert & Gerbert’s features convenient ordering options for customers including dine-in, pickup, drive-thru, and delivery. Easy online and app ordering is available for lunch and dinner, as well as catering options for meetings or occasions of any size. Customers can download the Erbert & Gerbert’s app to start earning rewards and free food.
The menu features Out of this World cold and hot sandwich options, hearty soups, and kid’s meals, along with sides, drinks, & desserts. Erbert & Gerbert’s bread is baked daily, coupled with freshly cut vegetables and deli meats. They are the perfect choice if you’re looking for a craveable, convenient, and quick food option.
The new location is one of the first to be designed to the brand's new look and layout. A clean, modern, and bright end-cap location with a convenient drive-thru is how Erbert & Gerbert’s stores will continue to be built moving forward. This newest store is a great example of what's to come from the brand going forward.
Visit erbertandgerberts.com to see the full menu, and to learn more about the Erbert & Gerbert’s story. The story of a father who regaled his ten children with the adventures of Erbert and Gerbert Herbert. Brothers who traversed the universe in search of adventure, but found things much more valuable--wisdom, kindness, and most importantly, friendship. One particularly impressionable child grew up to become the founder of Erbert and Gerbert’s--who named the sandwiches after the characters Erbert and Gerbert encountered in the stories such as the Spartan, Titan, Flash, Narmer, Neuron, and more. Interested in learning more about owning an Erbert & Gerbert’s? Visit here.
###
ABOUT ERBERT & GERBERT’S
Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert's has grown to nearly 100 locations across 12 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. For franchising information, click here.
Jacob Kersting
Erbert and Gerbert's
+1 612-559-2144
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram