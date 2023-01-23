First annual ‘Members Sync’ gathering to take place February 3 at the City Club of L.A. during Award Show Weekend
With a growing RSVP list of rising stars and the stylings of DJ Money, ‘Members Sync’ promises to forge connections between members of the Recording Academy
I'm so honored that my album "An Adoption Story" has brought additional awareness to the foster care system and adoptive families...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFRONIA, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pride Interactive Media Group and the DC Office of Cable Television Film Music and Entertainment will host the first annual ‘Members Sync’ Event on February 3, connecting Recording Academy members from across the country.
— Kitt Wakely
The event provides an opportunity for a diverse slice of the ever-growing entertainment industry to connect in meaningful conversations about the future of their craft. But unlike a professional development event or conference, ‘Members Sync’ will offer a relaxed and social atmosphere for members to celebrate this year’s class of nominees.
Aaron Myers, CEO of Pride I.M.G., writes: “I am excited to host an event that will connect members of the D.C. Grammy Chapter with members across the country, celebrate our current nominees, and to discuss ways we can navigate the industry in an ever changing musical & technological climate. I’m grateful to the D.C. Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment for joining us in promoting and supporting the creators of Washington, D.C. by co-sponsoring this event.”
Myers — an internationally touring jazz vocalist, former Obama campaign staffer and DC Grammy Chapter Governor— has ensured that the event will be a melting pot of members from across the country. But Myers is based in D.C., and Members Sync will bring the spirit of the D.C. Day Party to L.A. for a day, with beats spun live by “DC’s Club King” DJ Money, a noted D.C. social entrepreneur, international touring artist and Raheem DeVaughn collaborator (among others).
Members Sync will be attended by a number of rising stars in the academy: Current confirmed attendees include GRAMMY nominees Starr Parodi, Jim Anderson + Ulrike Schwarz (currently nominated for Picturing the Invisible in the Immersive Sound Category), Ethelbert Miller (currently nominated in Poetry) and Kitt Wakely (nominated for Best Classical Compendium). "I'm so honored that my album "An Adoption Story" has brought additional awareness to the foster care system and adoptive families...” writes Wakely who is celebrating his first nomination. He continued, “none of this could've happened without the amazing talent that participated on the project, including my producers Starr Parodi and Jeff Fair.” A number of former Grammy winners will be in attendance including Sangeeta Kaur, a member of the Texas Board of Governors and 2024 GRAMMY awardee.
Joining D.C. O.C.T.F.M.E. in sponsoring the event is the internationally renowned DC Jazz Festival, along with a number of respected businesses including Lion Pack Music Group, Her Dreams Productions, Number Nine, Trade and Black Planet Music. Individual sponsors include Jan Adams, Karima Woods, Sharon Sims, Gloria Nauden, Julio Rivas, Tom Sweeny , Stephanie Santurni, Claude Bailey and Jackie Bradford.
Grammy members and nominees will be granted priority entry. Space is limited.
###
Aaron Myers
Pride Interactive Media Group
+1 202-907-9236
pride@prideimg.com