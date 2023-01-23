Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,180 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Workout/Training Gloves (MBQ-268)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a fighter to loosen and tighten the laces on training gloves, especially when training alone," said an inventor, from Lagrangeville, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z FIT. My design ensures a proper fit and it enables you to engage in a consistent and uninterrupted workout."

The invention provides an improved design for workout/training gloves. In doing so, it offers an easier way to tighten or loosen the laces. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boxers, martial arts and other fighting sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-268, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-workouttraining-gloves-mbq-268-301722474.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Workout/Training Gloves (MBQ-268)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.