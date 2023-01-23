Filmmaker Offers Opportunity for WI Businesses and Individuals to Enter the Movie Business

Cameron Currin

Now is your chance to take part in the production of a Wisconsin film.

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be part of a film production project? Ember and Smoke Productions, a film production company based in Milwaukee, is now seeking Wisconsin business owners and individuals who want to be part of a new film to be shot this winter. “Mandje,” a dark, dramatic retelling of "The Fisherman and his Wife" by the Brothers Grimm, is now in pre-production.

“Making movies is like creating magic and then capturing it for others to enjoy, ” said Cameron Currin, award-winning filmmaker and founder of Ember and Smoke Productions. “It only takes a taste of this business to spark a creative person’s passion. When that happens, you’ll want to become more involved. I have found filmmaking to be personally very rewarding.”

All of the information about the new project is now available online on a website that makes it easy for those interested in supporting the effort to get involved. As with most crowdfunding sites, there are various rewards for different levels of participation.

Businesses interested in getting involved in return for promotional considerations should contact Rick Grant in the production office by emailing rick@rga-pr.com.

The project is currently in pre-production. Principal photography will begin in February in Door County, Wisconsin.

About Ember and Smoke Productions

Ember and Smoke Productions is a Milwaukee-based film and video production company that specializes in corporate, event and wedding videography, and narrative filmmaking. Founded by award-winning filmmaker and active duty United States Coast Guard member Cameron Currin, the company works on projects throughout the Midwest and has produced a number of award-winning short films, including Kushtaka and Infinitus. Find out more on the company website at https://emberandsmoke.productions/.