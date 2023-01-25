Pureinsights Announces 7 Tech Trends in Search and AI for 2023
Pragmatic prognostications from our Chief Technology Officer, Phil Lewis
The rapid pace of change in search and AI is exciting to us as technologists and consultants, but it can make implementation a nightmare. Our mission is to ease that burden for our customers.”HERNDON, VA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”), the leading independent search technology and services company, published the “7 Tech Trends in Search and AI for 2023” by Chief Technology Officer, Phil Lewis.
— Phil Lewis, Pureinsights CTO
The follow-up to last year’s accurate prognostications predicts the following things to watch in 2023:
1. The search application market is healthy and evolving.
2. Vector Search becomes mainstream.
3. AI language models normalize “Conversational Search.”
4. Top AI models remain too costly for most to train and customize.
5. Text NLP technologies are underutilized despite being mature.
6. Knowledge Graphs and Semantic Models are still very relevant.
7. Hybrid Search becomes the most pragmatic deployment model.
“ChatGPT is causing quite a stir, but we expected this breakthrough in the industry” said Phil Lewis, Pureinsights’ Chief Technology Officer. “The rapid pace of change in search and AI is exciting to us as technologists and consultants, but it can make implementation a nightmare. Our mission is to ease that burden for our customers.”
Pureinsights expects to follow search and AI technologies as they evolve. The company will continue to offer pragmatic consulting advice, complementary technology, and managed services for search use cases including e-commerce, software-as-a-service, customer service, information publishing, and corporate portals and intranets.
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customers go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
