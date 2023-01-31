Central PA Chamber Names Owner of All-Female DJ Company Volunteer of the Year
2022 recipient Heather Laughman, owner of HD Entertainment, supports her community both personally and through her all-female DJ business.GETTYSBURG, PA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County recently honored Heather Laughman, owner of all-female DJ company HD Entertainment, as 2022 Volunteer of the Year. The award reflects Laughman’s dedication in supporting the Gettysburg community through her business as well as her personal involvement in local causes.
As the daughter of a local radio personality and reporter, Laughman developed her community spirit and understanding of the importance of business organizations at a young age. In addition to Gettysburg & Adams County, HD Entertainment is a member of other local chambers , including Laughman serving on the Board of Directors of the New Oxford Chamber of Commerce. She is also a member of the Gettysburg Young Professionals and the founder of the networking group Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg.
Along with volunteering her company’s entertainment services to chamber events, Laughman and members of the HD staff are involved in the production of community events like the Gettysburg Halloween Parade, A Gettysburg Christmas Festival, NYE on Lincoln Square, and New Oxford Harvest Day. HD Entertainment is also part of Adams/Hanover Toys for Tots and Laughman makes volunteer work a family affair with Scouts and youth baseball.
In addition to owning and operating a full-time Gettysburg wedding DJ and event entertainment company, Laughman also produces Central PA Wedding Shows, a series of five boutique planning events held over consecutive Sundays during February and March. Each show is at a different venue and attendees have a chance to win over $50,000 in cash and prizes. Couples will meet wedding professionals like bakers, photographers, floral designers, travel agents, and caterers. And they'll also meet professionals in insurance, real estate, and finance who can be helpful with this new stage of life. The first show is slated for Sunday, February 19, at the Ballroom on Broadway in Hanover, PA. And to finish the planning experience, couples can tune into the Central PA Wedding Show Podcast for planning Q&A sessions with local pros.
