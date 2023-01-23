A Thrilling Picture Of Engaging Stories And Authentic Style – Zeal Static Unveils New Hip Hop Single “U Ain’t Ready”

An inward perspective into his own lived experiences, elevated by his imaginative style and evocative songwriting, Zeal Static’s newest drop is unlike any other

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gracing R&B, Rap, and Hip Hop with his magnetizing appeal, Zeal Static is a force to be reckoned with. The artist’s intriguing new single, “U Ain’t Ready,” was dropped for audiences on January 31st, 2023, and displays a rich, bold, and fierce outlook from the up-and-coming prodigy.The single was complemented by a music video as well, which is set to be released on February 5th, 2023, on the artist’s YouTube channel. The electric new single paves the way forward for a string of releases by the artist, which will culminate with the launch of his original EP later this year.Depicting a vivid set of stories, meaningful lyricism, and striking portrayals of his individual aesthetics, “U Ain’t Ready” is bound to resonate among fans. Zeal Static remains inspired by his own life experiences, his environment, as well as contemporary global happenings.Spinning dynamic styles and rooting his musical compositions within his own artistic narrative, Zeal Static remains moved by several musical heavyweights. He counts the likes of the late Tupac Shakur, NWA, Rakim, and rappers such as Kevin Gates and Pop Smoke. The artist affirms how his main motivation behind the music is an appreciation of the art form and to reach the greater hip-hop community across the globe.Check out and stream Zeal Static’s exciting new music on Spotify and Youtube and follow the artist on both platforms along with his social media for updates on his music. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.###ABOUTBorn and raised in the islands of Fiji, and currently hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Zeal Static is no stranger to poverty, hard life, a troublesome beginning, and reformation from a once street-led lifestyle which many of today’s African, Indigenous, Latino, and Pacific Islanders identify with.The rap and hip-hop scene has tremendously changed and evolved from what was classified as old school, west coast, and east coast flavor to the fast talk, hard lyrics, and energetic personification of today’s artists. Attuning to the changes, Zeal Static had to switch up his style and follow suit while still holding onto his own brand of craft. The artist has adopted the realness and street attitude which he has been influenced by individuals like the late great Tupac Shakur and emcees like Rakim The God MC or West Coast bosses like Ice Cube.A self-made man today, who started from the bottom and still has many levels to surpass, Static is constantly finding new ways to express himself, either through social media, TikTok, or in the studio being creative with music. This is definitely the year when he will be in the eyes of the world.LINKSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/zealstatic/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realzealstatic/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ZealStatic Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1UDkYrekxQnbobuPFzpQVG?si=CBh0XZWdRdOC6NSege7ouA SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/zealstatic