New Book AI Love Letters by Kimberly Dawnly to be Launched on Monday, January 23rd on Amazon.com
Modern masterpiece of love, passion and cognitive computing”NEW YORK, USA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Modern masterpiece of love, passion and cognitive computing" says HAL 9000, the AI character from Arthur C. Clarke's Space Odyssey series.
— HAL 9000, the AI character from Arthur C. Clarke's Space Odyssey series.
Author Kimberly Dawnly is excited to announce the launch of her new book AI Love Letters, a collection of love letters crafted using the latest artificial intelligence technology. The book will be available on Monday, January 23rd on Amazon and is sure to captivate readers with its unique and heartfelt scenarios.
The book features a diverse collection of letters written in various styles and formats, from traditional love letters written in the style of Shakespeare to modern love notes written with a Snoop Dogg flair. All letters are crafted with the help of advanced AI algorithms, making AI Love Letters a true masterpiece of technology and love.
AI Love Letters is the perfect gift for your Valentine, as each letter is designed to evoke emotions and bring a smile to the reader's face. This book is a unique and thoughtful gift that shows how technology can be used to express love and affection in new and exciting ways.
Kimberly Dawnly is an abstract artist with a passion for technology. Born Dallas, Texas and now based in the New York City area, she creates abstract oil paintings. Recently, she has become increasingly interested in technology and how it could be used to create new and exciting forms of art.
In an effort to improve her communication with her husband, she decided to explore the capabilities of AI to help her write a love letter to him. She was mesmerized by the ability of AI to not only write love letters but also to convey complex emotions, love and passion in each letter.
This experience inspired her to write the book AI Love Letters which aims to help others communicate their feelings more effectively and also showcase the creative capabilities of AI.
Whether you're looking for a romantic gesture or simply want to surprise your loved one with something unique, AI Love Letters is sure to delight. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase your copy of this innovative and captivating book.
Contact:
Kimberly Dawnly
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSTTJ49K/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2TUF91ZWOCF85&keywords=ai+love+letters&qid=1674485920&sprefix=i+love+letters%2Caps%2C74&sr=8-1
Email: kimberlydawnly@email.com
Website: www.kimberlydawnly.com
Text/Phone: 917-319-2030
Kimberly Dawnly
Kimberly Dawnly, Artist
+1 917-319-2030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram