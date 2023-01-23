Karen Laos to Eradicate Self-Doubt in 10 Million Women through New Ambassador Program
Ambassadors support social initiative of increasing women's confidence in speaking up
The best thing we can do to support women as active and successful members of our culture is to equip them with tools to speak up. When women succeed, our economy is stronger and violence is reduced.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research shows that about 80% of women experience microaggressions at work, including feeling compelled to provide evidence of their accomplishments. This causes women to choose silence. Karen Laos, Confidence Cultivator and Communication expert, will officially launch her social initiative, 10in10, and welcome ambassadors to further the vision. Laos’s mission of enabling the eradication of self-doubt in 10 million women worldwide has successfully reached nearly 1 million women since its inception, in 2020. Karen’s book, Trust Your Own Voice: Growing Your Influence Through Confident Communication, her top podcast, Ignite Your Confidence along with her coaching and world renowned speaking are part of this larger movement to help women, from entrepreneurs to students, speak up and stand out. 10in10 will officially begin welcoming collaborative partners to serve as ambassadors empowering women everywhere beginning January 24, 2023.
— Karen Laos
"The most important thing we can do to support women in being active and successful members of our culture is to equip them with the tools to speak up and ask for what they want. When women are successful, we all benefit; our economy is stronger and violence is reduced. Throughout my life and my career, I have held back, been caught in the perfectionist trap and missed out on opportunities. My journey is not uncommon and finding a way to verbalize what you want is not always easy. My mission is to give 10 million women the tools to eradicate self-doubt. We look forward to formally launching 10in10 and welcoming Ambassadors worldwide, because while we are committed to making a positive difference for all women, I recognize the challenges facing women are often enormous and starting to create change requires a collective effort,” said Laos.
The corporate world is where Karen first identified her lack of ability to trust her own voice and speak up! She spent many years operating in confidence, but held back in many important moments due to fear of being judged or upsetting someone. Her mission to equip women with the skills to be their own best advocate begins with leaders and organizations who are committed to raising up the women in their lives. Every day, women experience stress, anxiety, leaving money on the table, not closing as many deals as they would like and not finding joy, simply because they aren’t equipped with the skills to say what they want and receive it! 10in10’s mission is the key to creating positive change within organizations and for communities that will have far reaching and long lasting benefits for your employees, their families, communities and your organization.
Looking ahead to the future, Karen plans to continue expanding her speaking and coaching, helping top companies empower the women within their organizations, as well as develop strategies to initiate the conversation of how to create environments that support the eradication of self-doubt. As 10in10 continues to flourish, Laos will increase community engagement and create space for conversations around the unique lived experiences of all women. Click here for more information on how you can become an ambassador.
Karen Laos, Communication Expert and Confidence Cultivator, leverages 25 years in the boardroom and speaking on the world’s most coveted stages such as Google and NASA to transform missed opportunities into wins. She guides corporations and individuals with her tested communication model to generate consistent results for women leaders through her Leadership Presence Keynote: How to Be an Influential Communicator.
