Owens Corning Recognizes Capital Roofing As A Preferred Contractor

We highly recommend Tim with Capital Roofing! They were very easy to work with. His crew did a great job! They were very fast and cleaned up after themselves well. We love our new roof!”CLAREMORE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners in Oklahoma who are in need of roofing services can rest easy knowing that Capital Roofing is an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor. As a Preferred Contractor, Capital Roofing is able to offer the System Protection Roofing Limited Warranty, which provides 50 years of protection for homeowners. To qualify for this coverage, the roof must be installed by an Owens Corning Roofing Platinum or Preferred Contractor, such as Capital Roofing.
The independent roofing companies and contractors in the Owens Corning Roofing Contractor Network are selected for their commitment to customer service, reliability, and professional craftsmanship. Additionally, they must meet high standards and satisfy strict requirements, including carrying all required state and local licenses, holding at least $1,000,000 in general liability insurance, and being screened for financial stability and customer service.
"Being an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor is a significant achievement for our company," said Tim Nichol, owner of Capital Roofing. "It is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as our commitment to providing unparalleled customer service and quality workmanship. This distinction allows us to offer our customers even more protection and peace of mind, knowing that they are working with a reputable, experienced contractor who meets the highest industry standards."
In addition to being a Preferred Contractor, Capital Roofing is also SureNail trained and TPRS trained. These specialized training sessions enable Capital Roofing’s team to complete projects better by providing them with extensive knowledge about the latest roofing techniques and products.
Capital Roofing prefers TruDefinition DURATION FLEX® shingles made from SBS polymer-modified asphalt. These shingles have a UL 2218 Class 4 impact rating and can withstand winds up to 130 mph, and extreme temperatures. It's recommended to check with your insurance company to see if they offer a discount for using Duration FLEX shingles.
About Capital Roofing:
Capital Roofing is based out of Claremore, serving Broken Arrow, Inola, Owasso, Verdigris, and most of central Oklahoma. The company has been in business since 2011 and offers a wide range of roofing services, including repair, replacement, and siding or gutters. The company is dedicated to providing excellent customer service at affordable rates. They know that your home is likely one of your largest investments and want to help keep it safe from damage.
In addition to providing top-notch customer service, Capital Roofing only employs certified professionals with years of experience. This ensures that you will receive the highest quality workmanship.
To learn more about the company, visit the website: https://claremoreroofer.net
