Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,952 in the last 365 days.

Owens Corning Recognizes Capital Roofing As A Preferred Contractor

Tim Nichol, Owner, Capital Roofing LLC

Get An Extended Warranty On Your Owens Corning Shingles In Oklahoma

We highly recommend Tim with Capital Roofing! They were very easy to work with. His crew did a great job! They were very fast and cleaned up after themselves well. We love our new roof!”
— Amber W
CLAREMORE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners in Oklahoma who are in need of roofing services can rest easy knowing that Capital Roofing is an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor. As a Preferred Contractor, Capital Roofing is able to offer the System Protection Roofing Limited Warranty, which provides 50 years of protection for homeowners. To qualify for this coverage, the roof must be installed by an Owens Corning Roofing Platinum or Preferred Contractor, such as Capital Roofing.

The independent roofing companies and contractors in the Owens Corning Roofing Contractor Network are selected for their commitment to customer service, reliability, and professional craftsmanship. Additionally, they must meet high standards and satisfy strict requirements, including carrying all required state and local licenses, holding at least $1,000,000 in general liability insurance, and being screened for financial stability and customer service.

"Being an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor is a significant achievement for our company," said Tim Nichol, owner of Capital Roofing. "It is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as our commitment to providing unparalleled customer service and quality workmanship. This distinction allows us to offer our customers even more protection and peace of mind, knowing that they are working with a reputable, experienced contractor who meets the highest industry standards."

In addition to being a Preferred Contractor, Capital Roofing is also SureNail trained and TPRS trained. These specialized training sessions enable Capital Roofing’s team to complete projects better by providing them with extensive knowledge about the latest roofing techniques and products.

Capital Roofing prefers TruDefinition DURATION FLEX® shingles made from SBS polymer-modified asphalt. These shingles have a UL 2218 Class 4 impact rating and can withstand winds up to 130 mph, and extreme temperatures. It's recommended to check with your insurance company to see if they offer a discount for using Duration FLEX shingles.

About Capital Roofing:
Capital Roofing is based out of Claremore, serving Broken Arrow, Inola, Owasso, Verdigris, and most of central Oklahoma. The company has been in business since 2011 and offers a wide range of roofing services, including repair, replacement, and siding or gutters. The company is dedicated to providing excellent customer service at affordable rates. They know that your home is likely one of your largest investments and want to help keep it safe from damage.

In addition to providing top-notch customer service, Capital Roofing only employs certified professionals with years of experience. This ensures that you will receive the highest quality workmanship.

To learn more about the company, visit the website: https://claremoreroofer.net

Office Contact:

Capital Roofing
18795 Spring Creek Ln
Claremore, OK 74017
Office: (918) 260-4075

Tim Nichol
Capital Roofing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Owens Corning Recognizes Capital Roofing As A Preferred Contractor

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.