Intermodal Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermodal Market Value and CAGR

The total value of the intermodal transportation industry is referred to as the intermodal market value. It is calculated by estimating the total revenue generated by companies in this industry. The CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of the intermodal market is a measure of how much the market value has increased over time.

The global intermodals market increased at an 8.5% CAGR from $41.24 billion in 2020 to $44.75 billion in 2022. The intermodal market is expected to be driven by the sustainable nature of intermodal rail transport. Rails, unlike truckloads, use less fuel and are faster, making intermodal transportation both energy and cost-efficient.

Rail fuel efficiency has steadily increased over the years, making it the most environmentally sustainable mode of transporting goods overland.



Intermodal Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors can propel growth in the intermodal market: Cost savings: Because it allows shippers to take advantage of lower rates for certain modes of transportation, intermodal transportation is often more cost-effective than using a single mode of transportation. Capacity constraints: When one mode of transportation has limited capacity, intermodal options can provide an alternative way to move goods.

There are several risks to the growth of the intermodal market as well: Infrastructure limitations: Lack of infrastructure, such as insufficient rail capacity or intermodal terminals, can stifle the growth of intermodal transportation. Intermodal transportation is dependent on the availability and reliability of multiple modes of transportation, which can be disrupted by events such as strikes or natural disasters.



Intermodal Market Key players

BNSF Railway; Union Pacific Railroad; Canadian National Railway; Deutsche Bahn; Norfolk Southern Railway are some of the major key players.



Intermodal Market Segmentations

By Type

• Container-On-Flatcar (COFC)

• Trailer-On-Flatcar (TOFC)

By Destination

• Domestic

• International

By Application

• Oil And Gas

• Aerospace And Defense

• Industrial And Manufacturing

• Construction

• Chemical

• Food And Beverages

• Healthcare

• Others



Table of content

1. Intermodals Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Destination

6.4. Segmentation By Application

7. Intermodals Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Container-On-Flatcar (COFC)

7.2.2. Trailer-On-Flatcar (TOFC)

7.3. Market Segmentation By Destination

7.3.1. Domestic

7.3.2. International

7.4. Market Segmentation By Application

7.4.1. Oil And Gas

7.4.2. Aerospace And Defense

7.4.3. Industrial And Manufacturing

7.4.4. Construction

7.4.5. Chemicals

7.4.6. Food And Beverages

7.4.7. Healthcare

7.4.8. Others

8. Intermodals Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Precision Scheduled Railroading

8.2. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

8.3. Artificial Intelligence In Intermodal Services

8.4. Increased Focus on Digitalization

8.5. Connected Mobility

8.6. Obstacle Detection Assistance System

8.7. Rail Vehicle Visibility Tools

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Intermodals Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Use Of Intermodal Rail Transport

9.3. Employee Safety During The Pandemic

9.4. Decreased Demand

9.5. Impact On Companies

9.6. Future Outlook

…TOC to be continued…



