Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Value and CAGR

Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is an engineered wood product made by bonding thin layers of wood veneers together with adhesive under heat and pressure. It is a strong and stable material used in a wide range of construction and manufacturing applications such as beams, headers, trusses, and columns. A variety of factors influence the market value of LVL, including supply and demand dynamics, raw material prices, competition, and economic conditions.

The market for LVL has expanded in recent years as demand for engineered wood products in construction and other industries has increased. In 2022, the global laminated veneer lumber market will be worth $6 billion. Looking ahead, the publisher anticipates that the market will reach US$ 7 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.24% from 2022 to 2028.



Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Among the key growth drivers in the LVL market are: Increasing demand for construction materials: As the world's population grows and urbanization continues, there is a greater demand for housing and commercial buildings, which drives demand for construction materials like LVL. Rising demand for engineered wood products: As people become more aware of the environmental benefits of using wood products over alternatives like steel and concrete, there is a greater demand for engineered wood products like LVL.

Among the risks confronting the LVL market are: Other building materials compete with LVL: LVL competes with other engineered wood products as well as traditional building materials such as steel and concrete. Costs of raw materials: The cost of wood, the main raw material used in the production of LVL, can vary depending on a number of factors such as weather, disease, and market demand.



Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Key players

The prominant players of the global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market includes Weyerhaeuser Company, Metsä Group, Boise Cascade, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Modern Lumber Technology, Nelson Pine Industries Limited, Murphy Company, and Brisco Manufacturing Ltd.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/laminated-veneer-lumber-market



Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Segmentations

By Product Type

• Cross-grouped laminated veneer lumber

• Laminated strand lumber (LSL)

By Application

• Private structures

• Business structures



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1 GLOBAL LAMINATED VENEER LUMBER (LVL) MARKET, BY TYPE

1.1.2 GLOBAL LAMINATED VENEER LUMBER (LVL) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

1.1.3 GLOBAL LAMINATED VENEER LUMBER (LVL) MARKET, BY REGION

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5 TOP-DOWN AND BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

3.6 FORECAST MODEL

3.7 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.2.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR LVL IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

5.2.2 GROWING PREFERENCE FOR ENGINEERED WOOD PRODUCTS

5.2.3 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.3.1 LACK OF SKILLED LABOUR

5.3.2 FLUCTUATING RAW MATERIAL PRICES

5.3.3 RESTRAINT IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.4 OPPORTUNITY

5.4.1 INCREASING USE OF LVL IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6.1 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLY

6.1.2 LAMINATED VENEER LUMBER MANUFACTURING

6.1.3 DISTRIBUTION

6.1.4 END USE

6.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

6.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

6.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

6.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

6.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

6.2.5 RIVALRY

7 GLOBAL LAMINATED VENEER LUMBER (LVL) MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.1.1 CROSS-BANDED LAMINATED VENEER LUMBER

7.1.2 LAMINATED STRAND LUMBER (LSL)

8 GLOBAL LAMINATED VENEER LUMBER (LVL) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION

8.3 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

…TOC to be continued…



