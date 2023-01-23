Leasing Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023

The leasing market is made up of entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that use a wide range of tangible goods such as consumer goods, industrial machinery and equipment, automobiles, and others and assign intangible assets such as trademarks to customers in exchange for a periodic rental or lease payment.

Automotive equipment leasing, consumer goods and general rental centers, machinery leasing, and lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets are the segments of the leasing market. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is a measure of how much a leased asset has grown over time. It is calculated by taking the nth root of the total growth rate, where n denotes the number of periods of growth.

CAGR can be used to compare the growth of different assets or to forecast an asset's future growth. The global leasing market increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from $1,352.75 billion in 2019 to $1,518.45 billion in 2024.



Leasing Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can drive leasing market growth. Strong economic growth: When the economy is doing well, businesses are more likely to invest in equipment and other assets, which they may prefer to lease rather than buy outright. Low interest rates make it less expensive for businesses to finance leases, which may encourage more leasing activity.

The leasing market also comes with a number of risks. Credit risk: There is a possibility that the lessee will default on the lease, resulting in losses for the lessor. Interest rate risk: Changes in interest rates can affect the cost of financing leases, affecting leasing profitability for both lessors and lessees. Obsolescence of leased equipment: There is a risk that leased equipment will become outdated or obsolete before the end of the lease term, reducing its value and limiting the lessor's ability to recover the asset.



Leasing Market Key players

United Rental, Ashtead Group, Loxam., Aktio Corp, Herc Holdings Inc.,Modulaire, Aggreko; Willscot Mobile Mini; H&E Equipment Services; Sarens are some of the major key players.



Leasing Market Segmentations

By Type

• Mining

• Oil And Gas

• Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental

• Commercial Air

• Rail

• Water Transportation Equipment Rental

• Heavy Construction Machinery Rental

• Office Machinery And Equipment Rental

• Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery Equipment Rental

By Model

• Online

• Offline



Table of content

1. Machinery Leasing Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Mode

7. Machinery Leasing Market Characteristics

7.1. Segmentation By Type:

7.1.1. Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental

7.1.2. Commercial Air, Rail, and Water Transportation Equipment Rental

7.1.3. Heavy Construction Machinery Rental

7.1.4. Office Machinery And Equipment Rental

7.1.5. Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental

7.2. Segmentation By Mode:

7.2.1. Online

7.2.2. Offline

8. Machinery Leasing Market, Product/Service Analysis – Product/Service Examples

9. Machinery Leasing Market Supply Chain Analysis

9.1. Raw Material Suppliers

9.2. Manufacturers

9.3. Dealers

9.4. End Users/Lessee



10. Machinery Leasing Market Customer Information

10.1. European Rental Companies Impacted By COVID-19

10.2. Contractors To Rent More Equipment

…TOC to be continued…



