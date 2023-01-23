Eco Friendly Refrigerant Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Friendly Refrigerant Market Value and CAGR

Due to rising environmental concerns and regulatory pressures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the market for eco-friendly refrigerants is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market is expected to reach $23.15 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Because of the growing adoption of energy-efficient appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and heat pumps, the residential sector is expected to be the largest end-user of eco-friendly refrigerants. The commercial sector is also expected to grow significantly as the demand for refrigeration in supermarkets, restaurants, and other businesses grows.



Eco Friendly Refrigerant Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A variety of factors influence the eco-friendly refrigerant market, including: Many countries have enacted regulations to phase out the use of ozone-depleting refrigerants like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochloro fluorocarbons (HCFCs) and encourage the use of environmentally friendly alternatives. These regulations increase the demand for environmentally friendly refrigerants. Concerns about the environment: There is growing awareness about the negative impact of refrigerants on the environment.

There are several risks that could stymie the growth of the eco-friendly refrigerant market, including: High cost: Environmentally friendly refrigerants are frequently more expensive than traditional refrigerants, which may deter adoption. Limited availability: Some environmentally friendly refrigerants may not be widely available, posing a challenge for manufacturers and users.



Eco Friendly Refrigerant Market Key players

AGC Inc, The Linde Group, ASPEN Refrigerants, Tazzetti, Daikin Industries, Harp International, Honeywell International, SRF Limited, The Chemours Company are some of the major key players.



Eco Friendly Refrigerant Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Hydrocarbons

• Ammonia

• Carbon dioxide

• Water

• Low-GWP Refrigerants

• Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)

Segment by Application

• Household Refrigeration

• Commercial Refrigeration

• Industrial Refrigeration

• Stationary Air Conditioning

• Mobile Air Conditioning

• Transportation Refrigeration



Table of content

1 Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eco-friendly Refrigerant

1.2 Eco-friendly Refrigerant Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hydrocarbons

1.2.3 Ammonia

1.2.4 Carbon dioxide

1.2.5 Water

1.2.6 Low-GWP Refrigerants

1.2.7 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)

1.3 Eco-friendly Refrigerant Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Household Refrigeration

1.3.3 Commercial Refrigeration

1.3.4 Industrial Refrigeration

1.3.5 Stationary Air Conditioning

1.3.6 Mobile Air Conditioning

1.3.7 Transportation Refrigeration

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Eco-friendly Refrigerant Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Eco-friendly Refrigerant Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Eco-friendly Refrigerant Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Eco-friendly Refrigerant Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Eco-friendly Refrigerant Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production

3.4.1 North America Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production

3.5.1 Europe Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production

3.6.1 China Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production

3.7.1 Japan Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Refrigerant Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Price by Type (2017-2022)

…TOC to be continued…



