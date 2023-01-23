Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

A clinical decision support system is a type of health information technology that provides knowledge and person-specific information to clinicians, staff, patients, and other individuals in order to improve health and health care. CDSS is a collection of tools designed to improve clinical decision-making.

The clinical decision support systems market was worth USD 4.45 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% between 2023 and 2031. Increased adoption of information systems by hospitals and healthcare institutions, as well as favourable initiatives taken by several governments around the world, are also driving market growth.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective healthcare are driving the market. Overall, the CDSS market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of electronic health records, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for efficient and cost-effective healthcare.



Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can influence the growth of the CDSS market. Rising demand for high-quality healthcare: The ageing population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving up demand for high-quality healthcare. CDSS can assist healthcare professionals in providing more effective and efficient care, thereby helping to meet this demand. Government incentives: Many governments around the world are promoting the use of CDSS as a means of improving healthcare quality while lowering costs. This includes monetary incentives for healthcare providers who implement CDSS.

There are several risks in this market. Cost: Implementing and maintaining CDSS can be costly, which may be an impediment for some healthcare organizations. Some healthcare professionals may be resistant to using CDSS due to a lack of familiarity with the technology or a fear of change. Data quality: The accuracy and relevance of the data used by CDSS is critical to its effectiveness. If the data is of poor quality, the CDSS's recommendations and alerts may be unreliable.



Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Key players

McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Next Gen Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips), IBM Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Wolters Kluwer N.V. are some of the major key players.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/clinical-decision-support-systems-market



Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segmentations

By Product

• Standalone CDSS

• Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS

By Application

• Drug-drug Interactions

• Drug Allergy Alerts

• Others

By Delivery Mode

• Web-based Systems

• Cloud-based Systems

• On-premise Systems

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Delivery Mode, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Component, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing government expenditures towards health IT solutions

3.1.1.2. Rising technological innovations

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Lack of trained Professionals

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing demand for quality care and technical solutions in medical sector

Chapter 4. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Standalone CDSS

6.4.2. Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS

…TOC to be continued…



