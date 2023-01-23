Cold Pressed Juices Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Pressed Juices Market Value and CAGR

Cold pressed juices are thought to be more nutritious and fresh than traditional processed juices, and they are frequently made with high-quality ingredients. As a result, the cold pressed juice market is expected to grow further in the coming years. The cold pressed juice market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, with an 8.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2025.

This expansion is being driven by rising consumer demand for healthier, more convenient beverage options, as well as the growing popularity of plant-based diets. The increasing global popularity of cold-pressed juices due to their high content of essential dietary nutrition, such as vitamins and minerals, can benefit the market. People's increased health consciousness is causing a shift in consumer preference for clean-labeled and natural beverages.



Cold Pressed Juices Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are expected to drive growth in the cold pressed juice market in the coming years. Among the key drivers of this market are: Growing consumer demand for healthier beverage options: Cold pressed juices are thought to be healthier than traditional juices because they are produced using a method that preserves more of the nutrients and enzymes found in fruits and vegetables. Cold pressed juices are becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers. There is growing awareness about the benefits of cold pressed juices, such as their high nutrient content and ability to aid in digestion and weight loss.

However, there are some threats to the growth of the cold pressed juices market. Some examples are: Cold pressed juices are more expensive to produce than traditional juices because they require more raw materials and labor. Some customers may be put off by the high price of cold pressed juices. Competition from other healthy beverage options: Other healthy beverage options, such as smoothies, coconut water, and kombucha, compete with cold pressed juices in the market. This may limit the market growth of cold pressed juices.



Cold Pressed Juices Market Keyplayers

Genie Juicery (Hong Kong), Joe & The Juice (Denmark), noodfood (Hong Kong), Be-Juiced (Hong Kong), Water Juicery (Hong Kong), A&W Food Service Ltd (Hong Kong), Bless International Group Limited (Hong Kong) and Simply Raw Cold Pressed Juice (China) are the leading companies in this market, who compete based on market presence, quality, and price.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/cold-pressed-juices-market



Cold Pressed Juices Market Segmentations

Based On Type

• Fruits

• Vegetables

• Blends

Based On Category

• Conventional

• Organic

Based On Distribution Channel

• Store-based

• Non-store-based

By Store-Based

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Others



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 GBA & HONG KONG COLD PRESSED JUICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

1.2 GBA & HONG KONG COLD PRESSED JUICES MARKET, BY CATEGORY

1.3 GBA & HONG KONG COLD PRESSED JUICES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2.4 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5 FORECAST MODEL

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 ESCALATING HEALTH CONSCIOUSNESS AMONG THE CONSUMERS

4.2.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR “CLEAN-LABEL AND NATURAL” BEVERAGES

4.2.3 RISING DEMAND FOR “ON-THE-GO” BEVERAGES

4.2.4 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.3 RESTRAINT

4.3.1 COMPLEX PROCESSING & HIGH COST

4.3.2 RESTRAINT IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.4 OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 PRODUCT CUSTOMIZATIONS AND ENHANCED FUNCTIONALITY

4.4.2 FOODSERVICE PARTNERSHIP

4.5 CHALLENGE

4.5.1 LOW SHELF-LIFE

4.1 MARKET TRENDS

4.1.1 HERBS & SPICES ARE GETTING MORE ATTENTION IN COLD PRESSED JUICES

4.1.2 COLD PRESSED JUICES AS DETOXIFIERS

4.1.3 USE OF HPP TECHNOLOGY FOR COLD PRESSED JUICES

4.1.4 MILLENNIAL POPULATION DRIVING THE MARKET

4.1.5 INCREASED POPULARITY OF ORGANIC COLD PRESSED JUICES

4.1.6 OTHER TRENDS IMPACTING THE COLD PRESSED JUICES MARKET

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.1.1 RAW MATERIAL PROCUREMENT

5.1.2 PROCESSING

5.1.3 WASHING & GRADING

5.1.3.1 PEELING

5.1.3.2 CHOPPING

5.1.3.3 CRUSHING & SQUEEZING

5.1.3.4 BLENDING

5.1.3.5 BOTTLING/SEALING

5.1.4 PACKAGING

5.1.5 DISTRIBUTION & SALES

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.3 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.3.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.3.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.3.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5.4 IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON GBA & HONG KONG COLD PRESSED JUICES MARKET

5.4.1 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

5.4.2 IMPACT ON CONSUMER BUYING BEHAVIOR

5.4.3 IMPACT OF PRICE

5.4.4 IMPACT ON RETAIL SALES (STORE-BASED VS. NON-STORE BASED)

6 GBA & HONG KONG COLD PRESSED JUICES MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.1.1 GBA & HONG KONG COLD PRESSED JUICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY TYPE, 2019–2028

6.2 FRUITS

6.2.1 FRUITS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY CITY, 2019–2028

6.3 VEGETABLES

6.3.1 VEGETABLES: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY CITY, 2019–2028

6.4 BLENDS

6.4.1 BLENDS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY CITY, 2019–2028

…TOC to be continued…



