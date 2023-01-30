Digital culture challenges organizations to make a shift - Better Monday podcast season 4 launched to share ideas how
Sofokus has launched podcast season 4 of award-winning Better Monday® concept for creating a sustainable digital culture for modern knowledge-work.
Digital tools are enablers of the employee experience. We all remember the impact of launching the iPhone! However, the digital tools themselves are not enough – we also need a shift in our mindset.”FINLAND, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofokus, a digital business expert group from Finland, has launched a new podcast season for its award-winning Better Monday® concept for creating a sustainable digital culture for modern professional organizations.
— Joana Pais Afonso, Culture & People Experience Manager, Deloitte
‘Postdigital era’ is poised to have transformational economic and societal impacts over the next decade states Pitchbook, a financial data company in their December 2022 report. The Postdigital era marks a start for the next cycle of innovation linking digital transformation and organizational culture even more deeply.
Sofokus, a digital business expert group from Finland, wants to facilitate this change by launching the fourth season of their award-winning Better Monday podcast. The podcast was created to share practical learnings from leading modern organizations to help leaders around the world to adapt to a new digital era and to build a sustainable digital culture.
“Digital tools are enablers of the employee experience – the simplifiers of processes that once were complicated. We all remember the impact of launching the iPhone! However, the digital tools themselves are not enough – we also need a shift in our mindset”, describes podcast guest Joana Pais Afonso, Culture & People Experience Manager of Deloitte.
The fourth season of the Better Monday podcast focuses on digital transformation and well-being at work and shares ideas from people from such organizations as Deloitte, Hotjar, and Auntie. The theme of the fourth podcast season is that to adapt to the Postdigital era, organizations need to make a shift in how they utilize digital technologies with customers and employees.
“Digital self-service is an example of a trend that affects how people interact with an organization inside and outside. To create a sustainable digital culture without wearing people down is a real challenge to leaders around the world.”, says Milla Heikkilä, Chief Happiness Officer of Sofokus.
