Sofokus wins the International Innovation Awards with Better Monday™ organism management system
Work-life balance and employee happiness make the foundation of the Better Monday® organism management concept.
Finnish digital business agency Sofokus has been named a winner of the 2021 International Innovation Awards in the category of Organization & Culture.
— Teemu Malinen, founder, Sofokus
Sofokus has been named a winner of the 2021 International Innovation awards in the category of Organization & Culture. Other organizations among the award recipients were Vodafone Germany, Dubai Police and MIT Hong Kong.
The International Innovation Awards® (IIA) is a recognition program run by Enterprise Asia. It rewards outstanding innovations in the categories of Product, Service and Solution, and Organization and Culture to encourage businesses to continue investing in innovations. Sofokus is a Finnish digital business agency helping ambitious organizations to adapt and thrive in the New Normal era by utilizing composable business solutions. Better Monday™ is an organism management system Sofokus innovated for supporting these aspirations.
“We believe that innovation requires living, flexible, radically transparent and happy organisms instead of artificial, stiff, and hierarchical organizations. Innovation and creativity can’t be forced, which is why we have tried to create the best possible conditions for nurturing them instead”, states Milla Heikkilä, Chief Happiness Officer of Sofokus.
Originally, the development of the Better Monday™ concept started as an internal effort to rethink leadership and organizational models at Sofokus. The company tested several existing models and innovated along the way. For instance, some eight years ago, Sofokus started to experiment with remote work and soon let its personnel freely choose where they work.
Sofokus has also replaced the traditional board of directors with a virtual decision-making forum called the Expendables, in which anyone in the company can participate. Recently, the company also introduced an additional, fully paid one-week vacation called Sofokus LifeSaver to reduce the pandemic fatigue of the staff.
“To celebrate our IIA victory, we introduce the ‘Thermometer of Learning’, our newest addition to the Better Monday™ concept. It’s a practical model for accelerating learning in high-growth environments”, rejoices Teemu Malinen, founder of Sofokus.
The Thermometer of Learning can be downloaded free of charge at bettermonday.biz
Sofokus is a Finnish digital business agency. We design modern business concepts and deliver composable digital heart solutions creating defensible competitive advantage for ambitious organizations. We offer strategy, design and technology services and we accelerate and invest in early-stage digital heart startups. Sofokus is employee-owned growth company (Inc.5000EU 2019). Further information: www.sofokus.com
Enterprise Asia is Asia’s leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship. It’s 4 pillars are entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, and growth. Established in 2006, Enterprise Asia has over 8,000 alumni and members and across 18 countries. Further information: www.enterpriseasia.org
The International Innovations (IIA) Awards is a programme that recognises outstanding innovations in the categories of product, service and solution, and organization and culture with the goal to encourage organizations to continue investing in innovations. Further information: innovationaward.org
