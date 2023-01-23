Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Value and CAGR

The use of nucleic acid molecules (such as DNA or RNA) to treat or prevent diseases by altering the expression of specific genes is known as nucleic acid-based gene therapy. These therapies have the potential to provide long-term or even permanent treatment for genetic disorders, and early clinical trials for a variety of conditions, including inherited diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, have yielded promising results.

The market for nucleic acid-based gene therapy is a rapidly expanding field within the pharmaceutical industry. The global nucleic acid-based gene therapy market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 36.46% from 2020 to 2027. Rising government and corporate financial support is expected to drive demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapy.

Nucleic acid therapeutics are synthetic versions of naturally occurring acids or proteins that regulate genetic expression. The foundation of these classes of drugs is genetic profiling and molecular target identification. Nucleic acid medication has a higher potential for treating these diseases because it targets the genetic basis of the disease and has a permanent cure.



Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is being driven by several factors, including: Genetic diseases are becoming more common: Many genetic diseases, such as cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anaemia, are caused by mutations in a single gene. Gene therapies based on nucleic acids have the potential to treat these diseases by inserting a healthy copy of the gene into cells, restoring normal function. Researchers are constantly developing new and improved techniques for delivering gene therapies, such as the use of viral vectors to introduce genetic material into cells.

There are several risks associated with the market for nucleic acid-based gene therapy, Before gene therapies can be marketed to the general public, they must undergo extensive testing and regulatory approval. This can be a lengthy and costly process, and not all therapies that enter clinical trials are approved. Because gene therapies are still in their early stages, there is a risk that unexpected side effects or long-term consequences will emerge as the therapies become more widely used.



Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Key players

Copernicus Therapeutics; Moderna Inc., Wave Life Sciences; Protagonist Therapeutics; Transgene are some of the major key players.



Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Segmentations

By Nucleic Acid Technology

• Anti-Sense And Anti-Gene Oligonucleotides

• Sirna And Rna Interference

• Gene Transfer Therapy

• Ribozymes

• Aptamers

• Others

By Application

• Oncology

• Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders

• Rare Diseases

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals And Clinics

• Academic And Research Institutes



Table of content

1. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Technology

6.3. Segmentation By Application

6.4. Segmentation By End-User

7. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Nucleic Acid Technology

7.2.1. Anti-Sense and Anti-Gene Oligonucleotides

7.2.2. siRNA and RNA Interference

7.2.3. Gene Transfer Therapy

7.2.4. Ribozymes

7.2.5. Aptamers

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Segmentation By Application

7.3.1. Oncology

7.3.2. Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders

7.3.3. Rare Diseases

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Segmentation By End-User

7.4.1. Hospitals And Clinics

7.4.2. Academic And Research Institutes

8. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Global Research Initiatives And Funding

8.2. Integration Of Advanced Technologies In Gene Therapy

8.3. Increasing Partnerships And Acquisitions For Promoting Gene Therapy

8.4. Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies And Drug Development

8.5. Growing Investments and Manufacturing Facility Expansion

8.6. Rising Focus On Gene Editing

…TOC to be continued…



