Orthopedic Splints Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic Splints Market Value and CAGR

Splints are medical devices that are used to support and stabilise injured or weakened joints, bones, or muscles. They are frequently used to treat sprains, fractures, and carpal tunnel syndrome. Orthopedic splints can be made from a variety of materials, including plastic, metal, and foam, and can be tailored to the patient's specific needs. They can be used on a variety of body parts, including the wrist, arm, leg, and ankle.

The global orthopaedic splints market was worth USD 1.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an 8.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2029. The rising number of bone fractures and an ageing population are expected to drive market growth.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to drive market growth. Because of prolonged lockdowns in various countries around the world, the number of bone fracture cases has decreased. Market participants saw a drop in both their segment and overall revenue.



Orthopedic Splints Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Some of the factors that may propel the orthopaedic splints market include: Orthopedic splints are commonly used to manage conditions such as arthritis, fractures, and sprains, which are becoming more common as a result of factors such as an ageing population and sedentary lifestyle. Technological progress: New materials and designs for orthopaedic splints, such as those that are lighter and more comfortable to wear, may lead to increased demand for these products.

Some of the potential risks to the growth of the orthopaedic splints market include: Alternative treatments: Orthopedic splints may face competition from alternative treatments such as physical therapy or surgery, which may limit demand for these products. Pricing pressures: The price of orthopaedic splints varies greatly depending on the material and design. Market competition may result in pricing pressures, affecting the profitability of these products.



Orthopedic Splints Market Key players

Essity, 3M, Otto Bock Healthcare, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Orthosys, United Medicare, Sam Medical are some of the major key players.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details:



Orthopedic Splints Market Segmentations

By Product

• Fiberglass Splints

• Plaster Splints

• Tools & Accessories

• Others

By Application

• Lower Extremity

• Upper Extremity

By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Centers

• Others



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Orthopedic Splints Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Orthopedic Splints Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Orthopedic Splints Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global Orthopedic Splints Market, by End-user, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Orthopedic Splints Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Orthopedic Splints Market Dynamics

3.1. Orthopedic Splints Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing number of musculoskeletal disorders

3.1.1.2. Rising bone fracture cases

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Lack of awareness towards minor injuries

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing geriatric population

Chapter 4. Global Orthopedic Splints Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

…TOC to be continued…



Access complete report-

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.):

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates-



